Stadium Village Flats Offers Students a Complete Lifestyle

Minneapolis, Minnesota, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Stadium Village Flats is pleased to announce that they offer a complete lifestyle for students attending the University of Minnesota. The off-campus student housing complex allows students to travel to and from campus while maintaining an independent lifestyle.

Stadium Village Flats allows students to live alone in studio and one-bedroom apartments or choose two, three, and four-bedroom units to share with friends or meet new friends through the roommate matching program. Various layouts are available. The per-person rental rate for each apartment includes furnishings, Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

Stadium Village Flats provides fantastic community amenities to improve student living. Residents can enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, a penthouse sky lounge, a yoga studio, and study rooms. Street-level retail and views of TCF Stadium provide everything students need to enjoy their college experience.

Anyone interested in learning about these off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting the Stadium Village Flats website or calling 1-612-248-1000.

Company: Stadium Village Flats

Address: 850 SE Washington Ave

City: Minneapolis

State: MN

Zip code: 55414

Telephone number: 1-612-248-1000