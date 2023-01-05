HawkHire Hr Solutions Elucidates the Latest Recruitment Trends followed in India 2023

GURUGRAM, India, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — In order to attract and access a larger talent pool, one of the newest trends in hiring is to create contract jobs, work from home jobs, or flexible days off. There is a whole new world to discover when it comes to recruiting and being recruited as India rapidly advances technologically and leans toward an informed job market. Today’s job seekers are well informed about the companies that offer positions in their field, the types of roles available, the office hierarchy, salaries, and even specifics of previous projects that the company has worked on. The resources that people have through networking are another fantastic aspect of recruitment today.

HawkHire HR Solutions, a top recruitment agency in Gurgaon, offers cutting-edge client support services in all areas of recruitment and related services across a wide range of industry sectors, with demonstrated expertise in each phase of the recruitment life cycle. In order to overcome the obstacles posed by the complex business environment of today.

They have come across the latest trends followed in recruitment industries India this year. HawkHire’s recruitment experts discuss the use of social media channels. They believe that platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and even Instagram have grown in popularity for spreading the word about job openings. There is no better way to reach millennials than through their preferred social media platforms. Using this resource has transformed the recruitment industry, not only with larger pools, but also with all of the new data gathered about these new avenues.

The provision of flexible employment options is the next point they highlight. One of the newest recruitment trends is using contract employment, work-from-home opportunities, or flexible scheduling to draw in and utilise a larger talent pool. The company can choose the best talent with specialised skills by hiring outsiders for a specific contract without having to worry about having a sizable budget set aside. Compared to contract work, hiring a full-time employee has more restrictions. Other than that, they also elucidated about recruitment agencies focusing on this as their USP, video interviews have become a widely used source. Assignments via email or third-party test providers, as well as interviews via phone or video call, provide opportunities for talented people from remote cities who would not otherwise be tapped due to barriers such as travel, stay, costs to cover the same, and so on.

HawkHire Hr also suggested that with most businesses attempting to achieve a fair gender ratio on their teams, recruitment agencies have noticed a significant increase in the number of female applicants they engage. In these times, promoting the employment of women has become necessary in a nation like India. In India, there are a lot of women who pursue education but never enter the workforce. Companies that are willing to take a chance on talented women with gaps after childbirth or education are encouraging change more and more. Given that they support the Indian female population, recruitment agencies use these as a two-edged sword to help with recruitment marketing that appeals to women and to build the brand’s reputation.

Lastly the recruitment experts discussed the role of technology in the hiring process. Recruitment agencies are aware that evaluating sizable talent pools takes time and depletes company resources. Many technological solutions have been used to aid in quickly filling the vacant requirement. HawkHire Hr explained that before making important hiring decisions, data analytics can be used to evaluate past candidates, keep track of their profiles to get in touch with them about other relevant jobs, and use AI bots to automatically screen their profiles.

