Carbon Dioxide Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2030

Carbon Dioxide Industry Overview

The global carbon dioxide market size was valued at USD 3.68 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing utilization of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and its surging usage in food & beverages and medical industries are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Depleting oil reserves and increasing dependence of different regions, especially in Asia Pacific, on crude oil imports have increased the deployment of enhanced oil recovery technology, thereby fueling the growth of the market. The U.S. is one of the largest markets for carbon dioxide in the world. The market in this country is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The growth of the market in the U.S. can be attributed to the ongoing industrialization and the flourishing oil & gas industry in the country.

Carbon dioxide gas is widely consumed in the oil & gas industry in the U.S. for enhanced oil recovery. The use of this gas eases the flow of oil and reduces the viscosity of the extracted oil. The carbon dioxide flooding technique is used to enhance the quality of extracted light and heavy oils.

Increased investments in the development of advanced technologies related to enhanced oil recovery and Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) have surged the demand for carbon dioxide in the U.S. The prevailing trends related to the enhanced oil recovery market in different states of the country suggest a significant rise in the number of carbon dioxide-enhanced oil recovery projects in the U.S. in the coming years. Increasing enhanced oil recovery activities and rising demand for carbon capture & storage in the country are projected to promote the product demand in the U.S. from 2022 to 2030.

The medical industry in the U.S. is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the increasing elderly population and growing health concerns among the masses in the country. The flourishing medical industry in the U.S. is anticipated to favor the market growth in the country as carbon dioxide is used in a wide range of medical applications, including transient respiratory stimulation. It is also used to encourage deep breathing and coughing in patients to treat atelectasis.

Carbon Dioxide Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global carbon dioxide market based on source, application, and region:

Carbon Dioxide Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Hydrogen Ethyl Alcohol Ethylene Oxide Substitute Natural Gas Others

Carbon Dioxide Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Food & Beverages Oil & Gas Medical Rubber Firefighting Others

Carbon Dioxide Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



