Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 05, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Cellulose Esters and Ethers Industry Overview

The global cellulose esters and ethers market size was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for the product is anticipated to be driven by growing demand from food and beverage, photographic films, cigarette filters, and the textile and apparel industry, especially in emerging countries of the Asia Pacific region. Cellulose acetate phthalate is an enteric polymer broadly used for the coating of pharmaceutical drugs, whose substitute is chitosan, which is cheap as well as available in abundance. Chitosan acetate phthalate exhibits several properties similar to that of cellulose acetate phthalate and is anticipated to hamper its market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) is extensively utilized by the food and beverage industry. It is employed as a thickener, emulsifier, and stabilizer, which enables food to maintain its uniform flavor, concentration, and texture. Mounting consumption of emulsifiers in frozen desserts, margarine, chocolates, peanut butter, baked products, and salad dressings has propelled the product demand. The packaged food market has witnessed considerable growth in the past few years on account of changing consumer perceptions toward their eating habits. This change is primarily driven by evolving consumer lifestyle that includes long working hours and quick access to packed foods available in a wide range of cuisines.

Cellulose is an organic polymer that is derived from wood and can be chemically modified to yield its derivatives such as ethers and esters. Raw materials used mostly include wood, caustic soda, and cotton. The costs of these raw materials are volatile in nature and are prone to increase extensively owing to various factors including changes in climatic conditions, lack of availability, and demand and supply considerations.

Generally, cellulose esters and ethers are used in various industries including paper and pulp, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, construction, detergents, personal care, mining, and textiles. Finished products such as nitrocellulose, cellulose acetate, carboxymethyl, and methylcellulose are supplied to the aforementioned end-use industries through several distribution channels including distributors, wholesalers, and vendors.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Renewable Chemicals Industry Research Reports.

Green Solvents Market – The global green solvents market size was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The global green solvents market size was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030. Anti-fog Additives Market – The global anti-fog additives market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cellulose esters and ethers market on the basis of basis of product, process, and region:

Cellulose Esters And Ethers Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Cellulose Acetate Cellulose Nitrate Carboxymethyl Cellulose Methyl Cellulose Ethyl Cellulose Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Hydroxypropyl Cellulose

Cellulose Esters And Ethers Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Kraft Sulfite

Cellulose Esters And Ethers Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Cellulose Esters and Ethers market include

Borregaard

Georgia-Pacific

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Rhodia Acetow International GmbH

AkzoNobel N.V.

Ashland

Daicel Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

J.M. Huber Corporation

Lamberti S.p.A.

Order a free sample PDF of the Cellulose Esters and Ethers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter