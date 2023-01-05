CD BioSciences Introduces Various Solutions for Autophagic Cell Death Studies

New York, USA, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, recently launched another comprehensive panel of research solutions for autophagic cell death studies, from Regulator Identification, Phenotype Analysis, to Chemical Screening.

Autophagic cell death (ACD), or type II cell death, involves the autophagic machinery and is characterized by the formation of large intracellular vesicles. Autophagy, also known as microautophagy, is a well-defined catabolic process associated with responding to metabolic crisis or removing damaged cellular components. In most cases, autophagy accompanies type II cell death without promoting it. However, it appears to participate in cell death in some contexts, such as salivary gland degeneration driven by autophagy-dependent cell death during metamorphosis in Drosophila.

Richard Lockshin coined the expression programmed cell death (PCD) over 40 years ago, when he described the process of cell death development in the intersegmental muscles of silkworm moths. Remarkably, it is the first example of PCD that had the morphology of ACD. However, following the initial description of apoptosis by Wyllie and Kerr and the discovery of mammalian C. elegans and caspases in the 1980s, apoptosis was recognized as the major cell death mechanism. After this disappearance of apoptosis, the concept of ACD regained popularity in the 1990s due to the discovery of autophagy-related (ATG) genes and the growing recognition that cell death can occur in a caspase-independent manner, with a non-apoptotic morphology.

Characterized by distinct morphologies, apoptosis, autophagic, and necrosis are considered the three major types of cell death. Meanwhile, they can be executed through distinct but sometimes overlapping signaling pathways in response to specific stimuli. As a trusted CRO, CD BioSciences has provided comprehensive solutions covering all aspects of life science research, including but not limited to cell death studies.

Recently, CD BioSciences has implemented various solutions for the investigation of cell death signaling pathways, covering Regulator Characterization that studies the molecular function of a certain regulator in cell death signaling pathways; Mechanism Study that investigates the mechanism of regulation of a certain regulator; Phenotype Analysis that analyzes the cellular phenotypes regulated by gene/protein of interest; and Chemical Screening that screens inhibitors or activators of certain types of cell death.

CD BioSciences is dedicated to assisting life science researchers focusing on cell death studies. For customers interested in more information regarding these cell death solutions or other signaling pathways, please visit CD BioSciences at https://www.cd-biosciences.com.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a trusted research product supplier and CRO based in New York. With high-quality reagents and comprehensive services, CD BioSciences is a one-stop shop devoted to advancing signaling pathway studies for researchers. The company is committed to fulfilling all demands in the research of signaling pathways and provides high-quality reagents and comprehensive solutions to support innovative discoveries.