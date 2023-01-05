U.S. & Canada Skin Cancer Dermatology Market is driven by Exposure to Ultraviolet Radiation

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Jan 05, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. & Canada Skin Cancer Dermatology Industry Overview

The U.S. and Canada skin cancer dermatology market size was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. The growing prevalence of skin cancer is contributing largely to the high market demand. Furthermore, growing awareness among people about skin cancer and technological advancements in the dermatology field is also considered as the important factors driving the market growth. The skin cancer dermatology markets in U.S. and Canada witnessed a negative impact during the COVID-19 pandemic as dermatology practices and medical supply chains were hampered.

According to a One Access journal called Plos One, Ontario Province in Canada witnessed a precipitous drop in total skin biopsies (15% of expected) with the onset of COVID-19 cases, and the majority of the females in the region were less likely to be biopsied during the pandemic. However, the rates of biopsy increased substantially in the second half of 2020. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 3.3 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with basal and squamous cell skin cancers. Moreover, it is estimated that one in every five individuals in the U.S. is likely to be diagnosed with skin cancer in their lifetime. Meanwhile, in 2019, in Canada, nearly 7,800 melanoma cases and nearly 1,300 deaths due to the same were reported.

The high incidence rate of melanoma in Canada and the U.S. is anticipated to fuel market growth. The U.S diagnostic imaging test type segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period. The presence of organizations that aim to increase awareness regarding skin cancer and reduce its incidence rate is anticipated to fuel market growth. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) intends to reduce skin cancer-related incidence and mortality by educating the public about the techniques that aid in minimizing the risk of skin cancer and facilitate them in the identification of skin cancer or a potentially cancerous skin lesion.

AAD also aims to set high clinical practice standards and undertake public awareness programs and research activities in the field of dermatology to enhance patient care whereas the Canadian Dermatology Association aims to increase public awareness levels regarding sun protection and prevention of skin cancer. Technology plays a key role in the clinical decision-making behavior of dermatologists. The introduction of teledermatology and the growing number of smartphone-compatible diagnostic devices has enabled dermatologist to undertake remote patient diagnosis and monitoring, thus reducing the number of unnecessary office procedures. Furthermore, the EHR technology also enables dermatologists to select a cost-effective therapy for the patient.

The advent of COVID-19 impacted the operations and supply of many critical medical devices in 2020. Agilent Technologies stated that they faced supply-chain bottlenecks during the pandemic and the revenue growth was slower than forecasted. However, after the lockdown eased in the second quarter of 2020, the company recovered from the losses and reported strong financial performance despite the turbulence caused by COVID-19. The International Dermoscopy Society reported that the outbreak had a negative impact on most dermatology services, with a significant reduction in consultation time spent for chronic patients, and an increased risk of missed melanoma and nonmelanoma skin cancer.

U.S. & Canada Skin Cancer Dermatology Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. & Canada Skin Cancer Dermatology Market the basis of test type, facility type, and age group:

U.S. & Canada Skin Cancer Dermatology Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Skin Biopsy

Dermatoscopy

Diagnostic Imaging

Lymph Node Biopsy

U.S. & Canada Skin Cancer Dermatology Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

0-19

20-39

40-59

60-64

65-74

75-84

85 & above

U.S. & Canada Skin Cancer Dermatology Facility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Stand Alone Practices

Multispecialty Clinics

Dermatology Group

Hospital OPD

Others

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. & Canada Skin Cancer Dermatology Industry include

Firefly

SkinIO

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

FotoFinder Systems, Inc.

3Gen

MetaOptima

Agilent Technologies

SkinVision

Speclipse, Inc.

Skin Analytics

