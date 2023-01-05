Patient Engagement Solutions Market Gaining Traction Steadily And Is Expected To Ascend At Around 21% CAGR By 2031

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global patient engagement solutions market, the market is gaining traction steadily and is expected to ascend at around 21% CAGR through 2031, exceeding a valuation of around US$ 25 Bn by 2021. The market is projected to reach US$ 168 Bn by the end of 2031, with cloud-based solutions capturing 70% of overall revenue.

Prominent Key players of the patient engagement solutions market survey report:

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Orion Health Ltd.
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Phytel Inc.
  • Medecision Inc.
  • GetWellNetwork Inc.
  • YourCareUniverse Inc.
  • Lincor Solutions Ltd.
  • Athenahealth, Inc.

Key Segments Covered

  • Software Type
    • Standalone Patient Engagement Solutions
    • Integrated Patient Engagement Solutions
  • Deployment
    • Web/ Cloud-based Patient Engagement Solutions
    • On-premise Patient Engagement Solutions
  • Application
    • Patient Engagement Solutions for Social Management
    • Patient Engagement Solutions for Health Management
    • Patient Engagement Solutions for Home Healthcare Management
    • Patient Engagement Solutions for Financial Health Management
  • End User
    • Patient Engagement Solutions for Payers
    • Patient Engagement Solutions for Providers
    • Patient Engagement Solutions for Individual Users

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the patient engagement solutions report provide to the readers?

  • Patient engagement solutions fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each patient engagement solutions player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of patient engagement solutions in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global patient engagement solutions.

The report covers following Patient engagement solutions Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Patient engagement solutions market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Patient engagement solutions
  • Latest industry Analysis on Patient engagement solutions Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Patient engagement solutions Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Patient engagement solutions demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Patient engagement solutions major players
  • Patient engagement solutions Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Patient engagement solutions demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the patient engagement solutions report include:

  • How the market for patient engagement solutions has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global patient engagement solutions on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the patient engagement solutions?
  • Why the consumption of patient engagement solutions highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

