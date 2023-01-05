Demand For Sic And Gan Power Semiconductors Will Exceed The Market Value Of Us$6,954 Million By 2032

ICT companies are making extensive use of technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure smooth operations while teams continue to work from home. The focus on rapid automation and the use of real-time operations in various end-use sectors such as automotive, food, beverage and others will drive growth.

The report provides actionable and valuable SiC Power Modules market insights. Fact.MR latest report provides details on the current scenario of the market in different regions along with historical data and forecast of the market. The report also provides information on sales and demand of SiC Power Modules market across various industries and regions.

Download sample copy of this report : – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=Srep_id=381

Market Snapshot

The global market for SiC and GaN power semiconductors is estimated at 884 million US dollars in 2022. Demand for SiC and GaN power semiconductor devices is forecast to surpass the $6,954 million market value by 2032 . A tremendous growth rate of 22.9% is predicted in the demand for these electronic discrete components over the forecast period 2022-32.

Fact.MR’s market study provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends driving the growth of the SiC Power Modules market. This newly released report sheds light on key dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players related to production and supply. Fact.MR latest report provides detailed market analysis of SiC Power Modules

This newly released and insightful report highlights SiC Power Modules market insights, key dynamics, their impact on the entire value chain from suppliers to end users and the growth of the SiC Power Modules market.

Need more information on the reporting methodology? Click here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RMrep_id=381

Key segments of the SiC and GaN power semiconductors market

By material type SiC GaN

By component SiC power modules GaN power modules Discrete SiC power devices Discrete GaN Power Devices



through application power supplies Wireless charging power storage Hybrid and EV components HEV chargers motor drives PV inverter traction motor components Other



Get full access to this premium report https://www.factmr.com/checkout/381

Competitive Landscape: Top Players of SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market

Market participants in the SiC and GaN power semiconductor business have mainly opted for growth-oriented strategies that involve building SiC and GaN-related value chains. Additionally, branding and ongoing technical advancements in manufacturing technology are high on their list of priorities. These strategies help global players to expand their regional footprint and capture maximum market share, thereby gaining competitive advantage.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information on the price points of the leading SiC and GaN power semiconductor manufacturers positioned in the different regions, revenue growth, production capacity and speculative technological expansion in the recent report.

In 2019, Infineon Technologies purchased California-based Cypress Semiconductor Company in a deal value of between $9 billion and $10 billion.

Vincotech GmbH, a leading manufacturer of power semiconductors, expanded its production line in Europe in May 2019.

Similar recent developments related to companies offering big data analytics technology have been followed by the team at Fact.MR, available in the full report.

5 Forecast Highlights in the Global SiC and GaN Power Semiconductors Market

1- Asia Pacific ex Japan (APEJ) is emerging as the dominant region in the global SiC and GaN power semiconductor market. By the end of 2026, APEJ is expected to generate more than $2,200 million in revenue. The increasing demand for mobile devices and the presence of the key companies are some of the factors driving the demand for SiC and GaN for power semiconductors in the region.

2- Meanwhile, Japan, followed by Europe, is also likely to see significant growth in the coming years. Technological advances in the regions are driving the market growth.

3- SiC is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, SiC as a material for power semiconductors is expected to achieve sales of over 2,400 million US dollars.

4- Compared to the various components, discrete SiC power devices are expected to see growth. Discrete SiC power devices are expected to reach nearly $2,000 million in sales towards the end of 2026.

5- SiC and GaN power semiconductors are expected to be widely used in power supplies during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, power supplies are expected to bring in sales of more than 800 million US dollars.

Read more trend reports from Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557048856/demand-for-consumer-appliances-spearheading-sales-electronics-and-electrical-ceramics-says-fact-mr-s -to learn

Important Key questions answered in SiC Power Modules market report survey:

Sales and demand of SiC power modules

SiC Power Modules Market Growth

Market Analysis of SiC Power Modules

Market Insights of SiC Power Modules

Key factors driving the SiC Power Modules market

Which are the major drivers influenced by SiC Power Modules Market?

Restrictions shape market growth

Market overview SiC power modules

More valuable insights into the SiC Power Modules market

Fact.MR offers in its new report an unbiased SiC Power Modules market analysis, SiC Power Modules sales and demand and analyzes forecast statistics to 2019 and beyond. The study shows growth forecasts based on various criteria.

About us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us with their most important decisions. While our experienced consultants use the latest technologies to uncover hard-to-find insights, we believe our differentiator is the trust clients place in our expertise. Our coverage spans a wide spectrum – from Automotive & Industry 4.0 to Healthcare & Retail – and is extensive, but we make sure to analyze even the most niche categories. Our sales offices in the USA and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Contact us with your goals and we are a competent research partner.