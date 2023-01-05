Software Defined Perimeter Is Expected To Strengthen Its Hold On The Global Market At A CAGR of 14.3% by 2032

The global software defined perimeter market is expected to strengthen its hold on the global market at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2022-2032. The software defined perimeter market share is estimated to reach US$ 28.2 Bn by 2032 from US$ 7.4 Bn in 2022. The growing use of interconnected devices with the developments in new age technology like the internet of things (IOT) and over-the-top adoption of reliable storage options like cloud-based applications is pushing the software defined perimeter market forth and increasing the overall ROI, creating a win-win scenario for the businesses as well as vendors. For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample Of This Report:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7504

Competitive Landscape

In the foreseeable period, rising consumption across corporate industries, coupled with technological advancements such as AI, ML, and the Internet of Things (IOT), is expected to drive the demand for software defined perimeter. Rising attacks on data and policy compliance are also growing the adoption of software defined perimeter, enhancing the security layers of the corporate structure.

A survey done by Flexera explains that 84% of the respondents have strategies like multi-cloud strategy and 58% hybrid strategy. Vendors focus on new marketing plans involving new promotional funnels. The survey also explains that 30% of IT organizations will continue to use BYOD and remote processes. This increases the sales of software defined perimeter solutions in new regions.

Recent Developments in the Software Defined Perimeter Market :

Cisco has introduced its software defined perimeter solution that involves enhance security and compliance, deliver consistent experience, boost operational effectiveness. This ensures the sales of software defined perimeter solutions globally.

Palo Alto Networks has tied up with its counterpart software-based companies to expand its sales channels and supply chains while upgrading the policy—driven compliance systems. Along with it. It enhances the demand for software defined perimeter solutions.