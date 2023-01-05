“Shoe Sales Will Grow At A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 4%” Demand Across North America Accounts For Almost 36% | Fact.MR

A new forecast from Fact.MR estimates that footwear sales will grow nearly 1.5x between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$640 billion in 2031, at a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR ) of 4 % . Demand across North America accounts for nearly 36% , fueled by the presence of well-known footwear brands such as Adidas, Under Armour, Skechers and ASICS Corporation in the region.

Global footwear brands are marking their presence on social media platforms to gain the customer loyalty and offer more personalized products. Online segment is growing at a stellar rate with market worth recorded US$ 21.4 Bn in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

NIKE, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Converse, Inc. The total price paid for 100 % of the equity shares was approximately US$305 Mn plus the assumption of certain working capital liabilities at the time of the transaction’s consummation.

Likewise, Adidas-Salomon AG and Reebok International Ltd. signed an agreement under which adidas-Salomon AG would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Reebok for U.S. $59.00 per share in cash.

Prominent Key Players of Footwear Market Survey Report:

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

PUMA SE

Sketchers USA Inc.

Under Armor Inc.

Wolverine Worldwide Inc.

Crocs Inc.

ASICS Corporation

Deichmann SE

The ALDO Group Inc. (indicative list)

Key segments covered

Product Type casual shoes Fashionable shoes work shoes Therapeutic Footwear sports shoes protective shoes Other shoes

material leather shoes Natural rubber shoes Synthetic rubber shoes EVA shoes PVC shoes PU shoes Textile shoes

price range Economy shoes Medium shoes premium shoes Super premium shoes

sales channel Online sale of shoes Shoe sales via Specialist s Sale of general merchandise shoes Shoe sales through department stores Sale of shoes through other distribution channels



Questionnaires Answered in the Footwear Market Report Include:

How has the footwear market grown?

What are the present and future prospects of the global Footwear based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the shoes?

Why is shoe consumption the highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

