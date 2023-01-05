Global Demand for Li-Ion Is Expected To Reach US$ 75.3 Billion By 2031 | Fact.MR Analysis

The li-ion battery market revenue totalled US$ 57.4 Bn for 2020, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Li-ion’s quality of being lightweight and the drop in the price for li-ion is driving the sales of the same.

In addition, the demand from electric vehicles will accelerate the sales of li-ion battery packs. Thus, the overall li-ion market is expected to reach US$ 75.3 Bn billion by 2031, witnessing a slow growth CAGR of 3% from 2021-31. in the forecast period 2021-2031.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report, HURRY!!! –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3120

Manufacturers of li-ion battery packs are focusing on increasing the efficiency of batteries. Thus, lightweight batteries are being preffered by the electronic gadgets industry. In addition, the use of li-ion battery packs in electrical vehicles is increasing the sales of the same. Additionally, grid energy storage applications are generating further expansion prospects, given the highly robust nature of li-ion batteries.

How are Burgeoning EV Sales Spurring Demand for Li-Ion Battery Packs?

Governments across the globe are focusing on reducing pollutants that are emitted by conventional vehicles. In addition, the depletion of natural resources is causing a threat to the environment. Thus consumers have shown an inclination towards using electric vehicles due to their efficiency.

Electric vehicle manufacturers have given preference to using li-ion batteries as they store energy for longer runs and can be used in hybrid vehicles too. Along with this, the hassle of maintaining engine efficiency is not needed. The sales of electric vehicles has increased. This, in turn, has upsurged the sales of li-ion battery packs.

Get Customization Copy (Save 40% on Country & Region Specific Reports)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3120

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers are emphasizing on launching advanced battery packs equipped with high-grade conducting material, besides relying on such initiatives as strategic collaborations, acquisitions and capacity expansion measures.

In March 2021, GS Yuasa International Limited won the Toyota Technology and Development award for lithium-ion battery for hybrid vehicles.

In November 2018, Johnson Controls and Toshiba Corporation joined hands to deliver low-voltage lithium-ion solutions to increase the efficiency of the same.

In December 2019, LG Chem Ltd., a leading li ion battery pack player, collaborated with General Motors (GM) to produce li ion batteries for its electric vehicles.

Key Companies Profiled

LG Chem Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co.

EnerSys

Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy Co. Ltd.

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Lithium Energy Japan Corporation

For More Premium Insights, Check out the Link:

Heat Pump Market Forecast by Product Type (Air Source, Water Source Heat Pumps, Ground Source Heat Pumps), by Rated Capacity (Up to 10 kW, 10–20 kW, 20–30 kW, & Above 30 kW), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), & by Region – Global Insights 2022 to 2032

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Pack

Lithium Magnesium Oxide Battery Pack

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Pack

Lithium Nickle Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery Pack

Lithium Nickle Cobalt Aluminium Oxide Battery Pack

Lithium Titanate Battery Pack

Cell Type

Cylindrical Li-Ion Battery Pack

Prismatic Li-Ion Battery Pack

Pouch Li-Ion Battery Pack

Nominal Voltage

Less than 12V Li-Ion Battery Pack

12V Li-Ion Battery Pack

24V Li-Ion Battery Pack

More than 24V Li-Ion Battery Pack

Battery Capacity

>20 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack

30-60 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack

60-80 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack

More than 80 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack

End Use

Automotive Li-Ion Battery Pack BEV PHEV HEV

Consumer Electronics Li-Ion Battery Pack Laptops Digital Camera AIDC Others

Medical Devices Li-Ion Battery Pack

Industrial & Grid Energy Li-Ion Battery Pack

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3120

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com