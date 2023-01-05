Industry Expects Cloud Telephony Services Revenue To Flourish At A 9.5% CAGR From 2022-2032

Dublin, Ireland, 2023-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cloud telephony services industry reached US$ 17.7 Billion in valuation as of FY 2021. The market is projected to document a Y-o-Y expansion of nearly 17% to be valued at US$ 20.7 Billion in 2022. Across the 2022-2032 forecast period, the market is scheduled to embark on a positive trajectory, registering a CAGR of 9.5% to reach US$ 51.5 Billion.

Cloud Telephony Services market research examines major industry trends, challenges, and opportunities all around the world. In the global market, it evaluates the size, viability, and breadth of each new business category. The research provides an in-depth look at the industry’s top competitors as well as explanations of recent significant events that have impacted their market positions.

Key Companies Profiled

8×8 Inc.

AVOXI

BroadSoft Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dialpad

Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd.

Knowlarity Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Go2Market India Pvt. Ltd

LeadNXT

MegaPath (Fusion Connect)

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Natterbox Ltd.

NetFortris

Nextiva

NFON AG

NovaCloud (Pty) Ltd.

NTT Communications

PortaOne

Redcentric Plc.

RingCentral Inc.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SingTel)

Solutions Infini (Kaleyra)

Telviva

Tripudio Telecom Ltd.

VoIPStudio

Vonage Intermedia.net Inc.

Vox Telecom

The report contains latest updates, forecasts, and information on the outlooks for the recovery of the market players (individual countries, regions, and organizations) from the Covid-19 pandemic. It gives information on the latest issues driving the economy and risk forecast changes for more than 100 selected countries across the globe. In its study a special focus is give on the country-wise and region-wise data with their economic and risk forecasts.

The multinational businesses that are on top in the Cloud Telephony Services marketplace in the recent years and the topics related to the selected markets are covered in the report. This Report is useful to National and Multinational Organizations, Business small and large seeking to expand in the new markets, Educational and research groups, National and international investors and others.

What insights this research provides to readers?

The report gives information in the emerging market in the Cloud Telephony Services industry across the world.

The markets that are expected to overtake the major economies in terms of economic growth in the coming decade are highlighted in the report.

The updates given in the report are with the impact of Covid-19 on the Cloud Telephony Services industry.

The report has also studied how the vaccination rollouts have impacted the Cloud Telephony Services market and its individual economies.

The report includes some key threats that may hamper the growth of the market and strategies to survive the threats.

The report presents average annual GDP growth rates of the global Cloud Telephony Services markets for the year 2023-2033.

Internal, external challenges, and future growth opportunities to the market players in the Cloud Telephony Services market are included in the report.

The report has created a thorough and insightful research study about the Cloud Telephony Services industry. The report provides an unbiased view of all the sectors and markets including the primary, secondary and tertiary allowing the market players formulate strategies for their operations in the national and international markets.

What are impelling reasons for buying this report?

Global Cloud Telephony Services Market prognosis for the present and the future in both developed and developing markets

Both the market segment with the largest projected share and the market segment with the highest CAGR throughout the projection period

Countries and regions anticipated to experience the fastest development throughout the projected period

The most recent innovations, market shares, and tactics used by the leading market players

Adjustment of the Report

The report contains all of the segmentation seen above across all of the nations indicated.

Cloud Telephony Services Market: Segmentation

By Deployment Hosted Cloud Telephony Services Cloud Telephony Services

By Enterprise Size Cloud Telephony Services for SMEs Cloud Telephony Services for Large Enterprises

By Network Cloud Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs) Cloud Telephony Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VOIP) Service Network

Cloud Telephony Services by Application Cloud Telephony Services for Conferencing Cloud Telephony Services for Multi-level IVR Cloud Telephony Services for Sales & Marketing Cloud Telephony Services for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Cloud Telephony Services for Other Applications

By Industry Cloud Telephony Services in BFSI Cloud Telephony Services in Education Cloud Telephony Services in Government Cloud Telephony Services in Healthcare Cloud Telephony Services in Media & Entertainment Cloud Telephony Services in Retail Cloud Telephony Services in Telecom & IT Cloud Telephony Services in Other Industries

By Region North America Europe Resto of the World



Key Questions Covered in the Cloud Telephony Services Market Report

How key market players in the Cloud Telephony Services market are maintaining their competitive advantage in the wake of globalization?

What changing market dynamics in the Cloud Telephony Services market specify about the future opportunities for manufacturers?

How Covid-19 pandemic affected sales in the Cloud Telephony Services market and what strategies are expected to recover from its impact?

What business tactics are gaining attention and influencing Cloud Telephony Services market rivalry?

