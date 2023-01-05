With 23.6% CAGR, Global Multi-Cloud Management Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 75 Billion By 2032

The global multi-cloud management market was estimated at US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 9 Billion in 2022. Furthermore, the market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Over the projected period, the industry’s growth will be driven by an increasing emphasis on automation, efficiency, and effective organizational governance procedures.

End-users have more negotiating power with multi-cloud management since they may switch between several providers rather than depending on a single provider. Furthermore, end users may employ multi-cloud management to divide their workload across many clouds and provide greater flexibility in data distribution. During the projection period, North America is estimated to have the greatest market share in the Multi-Cloud Management market, followed by the European region. The region’s cloud services industry is rapidly transitioning from isolated cloud solutions to platforms that incorporate onsite, public, and private IaaS. Because of its powerful economic infrastructure and corporate need for cloud services, Europe is expected to be the industry’s second biggest region in terms of market size.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

• By 2022-end, multi-cloud management deployment will likely acquire a value of US$ 9 Billion.

• According to Fact.MR, large enterprises will likely account for bulk of multi-cloud management use, expanding at a 22% CAGR.

• Multi-cloud management market in the U.S to accumulate a market share of 35% in 2022

• Germany to be a key growth hotspot in Europe, accelerating at a 21% CAGR

• The BFSI segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23% during the projected period

• Global multi-cloud management market to flourish 8.3x from 2022 to 2032

Market Competition

Penetrating new geographies, collaborating with government agencies or service providers and rebranding initiatives comprise some major strategies adopted by prominent multi-cloud management providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

• In April 2022, Alibaba Cloud has teamed with VMware to provide new Alibaba Cloud VMware services in China. This launch has expedited business digital transformation. It allowed businesses to upgrade and transfer apps, as well as shift workloads across VMware and Alibaba’s multi-cloud management environments.

• In September 2021, VMware, Inc. purchased Mode.net a firm recognized for integrating physically different service underlays into coherent networks that incorporate cloud-scale and adaptability with assured QoS and SLAs. The purchase bolstered VMware’s portfolio of technology and talents as it continues to supply VMware Telco Cloud

• In May 2022, CoreStack and Ingram Micro Cloud partnered to deliver next generation solutions for FinOps and Cloud Governance. The CoreStack solutions include CloudOps for cloud management and acceleration, FinOps for cloud cost management (FinOps) and SecOps for cloud security posture management.

Key Segments Covered in the Multi-Cloud Management Market Report

• By Type :

o Multi-Cloud Security & Risk Management

o Multi-Cloud Training & Consulting

o Multi-Cloud Reporting & Analytics

o Multi-Cloud Automation

o Managed Multi-Cloud Services

o Other Multi-Cloud Management Types

• By Enterprise :

o Small & Medium Enterprises (SME)

o Large Enterprises

• By End Use :

o BFSI

o IT & Telecom

o Consumer Goods & Retail

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare

o Media & Entertainment

o Government

o Other End Uses

• By Region :

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Multi-Cloud Management Market report include:

• How the market for Multi-Cloud Management has grown?

• What is the present and future outlook of the global Multi-Cloud Management on the basis of region?

• What are the challenges and opportunities for the Multi-Cloud Management?

• Why the consumption of Multi-Cloud Management highest in region?

• In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

