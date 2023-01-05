Demand for Smart Parking Solutions Is A Project Progressing At A Solid CAGR of Around 21% by 2032 | Fact.MR

The global smart parking solutions market size and revenue is  expected to grow from over US$4.4 billion  in 2022  to US$ 30.84 billion by 2032, rising at a staggering CAGR of 21% during the forecast  period . 

Smart Parking is a safe parking solution for conscientious drivers. Signs or symbols use embedded software and sensors to reveal available parking spaces in parking garages. With proper fleet management, the driver knows the available space. Smart parking provides drivers with real-time information about the availability of nearby parking spaces, allowing them to book parking spaces without waiting.

competitive environment

  • APT Skidata, one of the UK’s leading parking solutions companies, has announced the launch of a new mobile-based digital solution in December 2020. This enables owners and operators of individual parking lots or multiple parking lots to improve operational efficiency and improve financial returns.
  • Amco SA was awarded a contract by the US Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) in February 2020.
  • In January 2019, China opened its first robotic diagonal smart parking garage in Nanjing, eastern China. A smart parking system that optimizes space utility, fuel efficiency and cost effectiveness to make cities more livable.

Key companies profiled:

  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
  • Death McGann
  • AMCO SA
  • Cisco Solution
  • Delphi Automotive PLC
  • Kapush
  • Nedap NV
  • park mobile
  • LLC
  • ski data AG

Key Segments Covered in the Smart Parking Solutions Report

  • By system component and service
    • smart parking software
      • on the premises
      • cloud based
    • smart parking system device
      • Entrance/exit terminal
      • card reader
      • Verification solution
      • Pay-on-foot solution
      • LPR system
      • others
    • Smart Parking Professional Service
      • consulting
      • Deployment and customization
      • maintenance and support
  • by solution
    • Smart parking access control solution
    • Smart parking fees and revenue collection solutions
    • Smart Parking Reservation Management Solution
    • Smart Valet Parking Management Solution
    • Smart parking guidance and slot management solution
    • Other Smart Parking Solutions (Parking Violation Management)
  • By end use
    • Smart parking solutions for government and municipalities
    • Smart parking solutions for airports
    • Smart parking solutions for businesses and commercial parks
    • Smart parking solutions for commercial properties
    • Smart parking solution for healthcare
    • Smart Parking Solutions for Other End Uses (Tourist and Hospitality Sector)

Surveys answered in the Smart Parking Solutions Market report include:

  • How has the market for smart parking solutions grown?
  • What are the current and future prospects for regionally based global smart parking solutions?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for smart parking solutions?
  • Why is smart parking solution consumption the highest in the region?
  • What year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

What makes the Fact.MR report stand out from the rest?

  • MR  follows six mechanisms known as EVOLVE (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . This report is specially prepared to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the smart parking solutions market. This mechanism focuses on almost all factors in a clear manner to provide the best research reports to market stakeholders.
  • Evaluation:  The Fact.MR report is special because it evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be the source of growth of the smart parking solutions market.
  • Visualization:  The authors involved in the research work visualize the post-COVID-19 era to provide key market stakeholders with an overview and specific insights to ensure continued growth during the forecast period. I was able to follow the steps.
  • Overcoming:  This report examines what can prove to be the Achilles heel of the smart parking solutions market and assists in formulating strategies to overcome obstacles that may impede the growth of the smart parking solutions market.
  • Leverage:  The smart parking solutions market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for increased growth rates. Fact.MR covers all points available to key stakeholders.
  • Verification:  Research is systematically conducted to ensure verification of all aspects covered in the report. Thoroughly re-check and verify all points to avoid flaws and false information.
  • Eradication: Last but not least, this aspect helps key stakeholders to eradicate all obstacles between growth rate and smart parking solutions market.

