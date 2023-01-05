Demand for Smart Parking Solutions Is A Project Progressing At A Solid CAGR of Around 21% by 2032 | Fact.MR

The global smart parking solutions market size and revenue is expected to grow from over US$4.4 billion in 2022 to US$ 30.84 billion by 2032, rising at a staggering CAGR of 21% during the forecast period . .

Smart Parking is a safe parking solution for conscientious drivers. Signs or symbols use embedded software and sensors to reveal available parking spaces in parking garages. With proper fleet management, the driver knows the available space. Smart parking provides drivers with real-time information about the availability of nearby parking spaces, allowing them to book parking spaces without waiting.

