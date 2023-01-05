Sales of Electronic Access Control Systems To The Healthcare Domain Are Expected To Increase At Over 5% CAGR by 2031

The global electronic access control system market surpassed a valuation of US$ 11 Bn in 2020, with 1.7X growth anticipated over the decade.

Major revenue hotspots include the U.S, Israel, and India, as they have high defense spending. Sales of electronic access control systems to the healthcare domain are expected to increase at over 5% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks. Some of the key developments are:

  • In January, 2020 Panasonic develops multifunctional secure IC that protects critical data on industrial IoT devices. Additionally, the company discloses that it will provide wireless interface function equipped with NFC.
  • In 2020, Honeywell launches a software named WIN-PAK 4.8 that provide cost effective way to manage and integrate access control, intrusion detection and video surveillance through a single interface. The software can be scaled from single site to multiple without placing restriction on other users.

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Siemens AG
  • Cisco Systems, Inc
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Johnson Controls International plc
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • ASSA ABLOY AB
  • Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

    Market Segments Covered
  • By Technology
    • Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems
    • Card-based Electronic Access Control Systems
    • Keypad Electronic Access Control Systems
    • Intruder Alarm Electronic Access Control Systems
    • Perimeter Security Electronic Access Control Systems
  • By End User
    • Electronic Access Control Systems for Government & Defense
    • Electronic Access Control Systems for Commercial & Institutional Use
    • Industrial Electronic Access Control Systems
    • Residential Electronic Access Control Systems

