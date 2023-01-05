Sales of Automotive Telematics Are Projected To Accelerate At A CAGR of 18% by 2032

The global automotive telematics market was valued at around US$ 41.59 Billion in 2022. Sales of Automotive Telematics are projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 18% to top US$ 217.7 Billion by 2032.

The global automotive telematics market is growing as a consequence of the increasing connectivity solutions trend and the increased ease of vehicle assessment. However, the threat of data hacking may be a significant impediment to market expansion.