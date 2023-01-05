Worldwide Demand For Smart Parking Solution Is Project To Progress At A Sinewy CAGR of Around 21% By 2032

The global smart parking solutions market size and revenue are expected to increase from over US$ 4.4 Bn in 2022 to US$ 30.84 Bn by 2032, ascending at a stellar 21% CAGR during the forecast period.

Smart parking is a safe parking solution for conscientious drivers. The sign or symbol reveals the available parking spot on the lot by using embedded software and sensors. Because of proper vehicle management, the driver is well acquainted with the unoccupied space. Smart parking provides drivers with real-time information about the availability of nearby parking spaces, allowing them to reserve a spot without having to wait.