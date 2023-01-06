Polylactic Acid Market to Record Growth at 26.6% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Polylactic Acid Industry Overview

The global polylactic acid market size was valued at USD 566.74 million in 2021 and is expected to advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 26.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing demand for the product is mainly driven by the end-use industries such as agriculture, transport, textile, and packaging. Compared to conventional plastics, low carbon emission producing polylactic acid is significantly boosting the demand for the product globally. Rising demand for flexible packaging is fuelling the growth of the packaging industry globally. The increasing need for packaged foods, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals, among others, is substantially propelling the growth of the packaging industry. Thus, the growing packaging industry is further anticipated to create requirements for PLA during the forecast period.

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic situation, polylactic acid has widely been used in the production of microwaveable containers, such as disposable cutlery and food containers. Beneficial properties of packaged containers such as aesthetic appeal, better printability, resistance to grease & oil, and others, are positively impacting the growing inclusion of PLA in the formulation of food packaging products globally.

According to The Verge, the growing flexible packaging industry is expected to create significant demand for polylactic acid during the forecast period. Lifestyle changes of consumers, modern retail trades, and the increasing popularity of quick-service restaurants are prominently fueling flexible packaging growth.

Polylactic acid is used in the manufacture of components used in the automotive sector. Polylactic acids are used in applications such as the interior parts and hood under components. This product is known for reducing its carbon footprint owing to its high bio content. It offers numerous properties such as UV resistance, impact resistance, high gloss, dimensional stability, and colorability. These factors make it an alternative to most traditional plastics such as polyethylene terephthalate, polycarbonate, polybutylene terephthalate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, and polyamide, which are preferred for automotive engine compartments and interiors.

Polylactic Acid Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polylactic acid market on the basis of end-use and region:

Polylactic Acid End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2019 – 2030) Packaging Agriculture Automotive & Transport Electronics Textile Others

Polylactic Acid Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Polylactic Acid market include

Total Corbion PLA

Nature Works LLC

SUPLA (JIANGSU SUPLA BIOPLASTICS CO., LTD.)

Futerro

COFCO

Jiangxi Keyuan Bio-Material Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Tong-Jie-Liang Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

