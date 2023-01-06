Heat Pump Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Heat Pump Industry Overview

The global heat pump market size was estimated at USD 67.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The industry growth is expected to be driven by increased demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective space heating and cooling applications in residential and commercial housing. The various lockdown measures put in place by governments across the world to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus have made it difficult to obtain the raw materials required for the manufacture. Furthermore, the pandemic has adversely affected this industry due to the halt in the construction of residential and commercial facilities.

Air Source technology is expected to dominate the market in the U.S. over the forecast period due to the rising awareness about the adverse effects of greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, the increasing population along with the increasing need for ecofriendly air conditioning in the housing sector is expected to drive the demand for air source technology in the U.S.

The government initiatives including rebates, incentive plans, personal and corporate tax credits, and clean heating & cooling initiatives are expected to positively influence the growth of the market. The U.S. federal government has implemented renewable energy rebate programs in the country since 1998 for offering discounts on installing renewable energy systems including ground source systems in the buildings.

The various advantages of heat pumps such as low maintenance requirements, economical operations, low carbon footprint, and longer lifespan expectancy have greatly influenced their demand. Furthermore, its ability to provide water-heating solutions along with heating and cooling of space is expected to boost the demand for air source technology over the forecast years.

The increasing construction activities across residential units in North America along with increased surgical infrastructure investment and the rising demand for efficient space and water heating solutions will augment the demand in the single and multi-family residential building industry.

Heat Pump Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global heat pump market based on technology, application, and region:

Heat Pump Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Air Source Water Source Ground Source

Heat Pump Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Commercial Residential Industrial

Heat Pump Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Heat Pump market include

Carrier

Daikin Industries, Ltd

NIBE Group

Viessmann Group

Glen Dimplex

BDR Thermea Group

Midea Group

Hitachi, Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Plc.

STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co. KG

Vaillant Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Danfoss Group

