Lactic Acid Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2030

Lactic Acid Industry Overview

The global lactic acid market size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The usage of lactic acid in various end-use industries, including pharmaceuticals and food and beverages, majorly in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Indonesia, is anticipated to drive the demand for this product over the forecast period. Lactic acid is majorly used in the production of PLA, which is a biodegradable polymer and a compostable thermoplastic made from renewable sources, such as lactic acid, produced via fermentation processes. This chemical is Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) and has great market potential in the food industry as it is being recognized as harmless by the United States Food and Drug Administration. It can be alternatively produced by chemical synthesis or fermentation.

During the global COVID-19 pandemic, polylactic acid (PLA) was widely used in creating microwaveable containers, such as food containers and disposable cutlery. Aesthetic appeal, excellent printability, resistance to grease and oil, and other benefits of packed containers favorably influenced the expanding incorporation of PLA in the formation of food packaging items internationally. Plastic has become increasingly preferred over older packaging solutions. During the pandemic, food and beverage packaging were in great demand. Due to well-being and sanitation concerns, people bought packaged food goods. As a result, these reasons have contributed to the expansion of the market for lactic acid.

Lactic acid is considered to be one of the well-known organic acids having a wide range of industrial applications. This product finds main applications in the food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. This product is a lactic acid bacterium, which refers to a large group of beneficial bacteria having probiotic properties. Additionally, this acid plays a crucial role in the preparation of wine and fermented dairy products, pickling of vegetables, and curing fish, meat, and sausages.

Lactic acid is not only a significant ingredient in fermented foods, including canned vegetables, yogurt, and butter, but is also used as a preservative and acidulant in pickled vegetables and olives. This naturally occurring organic acid is used in a variety of applications, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, chemicals, and industrial. This product is one of the organic acids produced on a large scale. The most commonly used feedstock is carbohydrates obtained from different sources, such as sugarcane and corn starch. As compared to mineral acids, organic acids such as formic acid and lactic acid do not completely dissociate in water.

Lactic Acid Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lactic acid market on the basis of raw material, application, and region:

Lactic Acid Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Corn Sugarcane Cassava Other Crops

Lactic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Industrial Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Polylactic Acid (PLA) Others

Lactic Acid Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Lactic Acid market include

BASF SE

Galactic

Musashino Chemical (China) Co., Ltd.

Futerro

Corbion

Dow

TEIJIN LIMITED

