U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market Key Players are New West Physicians and MDVIP

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Jan 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Primary Care Physicians Industry Overview

The U.S. primary care physicians market size was valued at USD 260.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2022 to 2030. Access to primary care providers can curb the growing rate of hospitalization, usage of prescription drugs, and prevalence of chronic diseases. General physicians practicing internal medicine, family medicine, and pediatrics provide early detection of diseases with immediate treatment, management of chronic conditions, and preventive measures.

Primary care is the center of the U.S. healthcare system, reforms in the healthcare coverage will reenergize the infrastructure and aid the rebuilding of the primary care payment and delivery model. The comprehensive care provided by Primary Care Physicians (PCPs) and the continuous patient and physician relationship is essential to improve the quality of care which will lead to positive patient outcomes in the long run.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the U.S. Primary Care Physicians market

The U.S. healthcare system majorly relies on primary care doctors to lower the overall Medicare spending. Government bodies have realized the importance of primary care physicians in developing a value-based healthcare system in the U.S. and have undertaken various initiatives to bridge these gaps between revenues of different specialties. These initiatives are anticipated to empower primary care physicians to spend more time with patients rather than performing other administrative work.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have developed several models such as Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) and Primary Care First Model to strengthen primary care at the regional and national levels. These models offer innovative payment structure that enhances the delivery of primary care. This enables primary care physicians to focus on prioritizing the doctor-patient relationship, patients with chronic diseases, and improving healthcare outcomes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a high demand for primary care physicians in the U.S. Primary care practitioners are being approached for vaccination, and telehealth & virtual care services have created new opportunities for physicians to increase access to primary care across the country. The general pediatric physicians’ segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about preventive care among parents. Moreover, many physicians are focusing on pediatrics and internal medicine as subspecialties, which is expected to improve primary care visits with improved access in the coming years.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Related Reports

Physiotherapy Equipment Market – The global physiotherapy equipment market size was valued at USD 19.1 billion in 2021. It is expected to expand a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.69% from 2022 to 2030.

U.S. House Calls Market – The U.S. house calls market size was valued at USD 510.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% from 2022 – 2030.

U.S. Primary Care Physicians Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. primary care physicians market on the basis of type:

U.S. Primary Care Physicians Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

General Practice, Family Physician, and Geriatrics

General Internal Medicine

General Pediatrics

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. Primary Care Physicians Industry include

MDVIP

One Medical Group, Inc.

Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corporation (RIPCPC)

ChenMed LLC

Colonial Healthcare

DuPage Medical Group (DMG)

HealthCare Partners Medical Group

New West Physicians

Crossover Health Medical Group

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.