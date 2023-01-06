Dental Practice Management Software Market Growth Opportunities into Regions 2030

Dental Practice Management Software Industry Overview

The global dental practice management software market size was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.16% from 2022 to 2030.

Factors that are accountable for the market growth include the rising geriatric population, increasing focus on and awareness about oral health in the Europe & United States, and rapid technological advancements. The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITEC) Act encourages and accelerates the use of health information technology in the United States. The Adoption of healthcare IT solutions, especially by specialty clinics, such as oral practices, is anticipated to grow insurance coverage. These factors are expected to boost the demand for oral services, thereby driving the need for DPM software.

An increase in life expectancy has led to a rise in the geriatric population, which is likely to continue in the future. According to a report by the United Nations, in 2017, the global geriatric population was nearly 962 million and is projected to be 2.1 billion by 2050. According to the report by World Population Prospects 2019, by 2050, 16% of the world’s population would be over 65 years of age. This has resulted in a higher per capita demand for oral care services, creating a significant need for DPM solutions. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), older people enter the second round of cavity-prone years mainly due to dry mouth, which can be an adverse effect of drugs for asthma, high BP & cholesterol, pain, anxiety, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Since a major portion of the geriatric population uses these medicines, they are more prone to oral health problems. This is expected to drive the demand for DPM software. The number of independent practitioners has increased significantly in the U.S., Australia, and India owing to the supportive government policies and increasing awareness about oral health. Patients visiting independent practitioners often pay out of pocket, as they are more affordable than large establishments, because a large number of patients seeking oral care are either uninsured or their insurance plans do not cover oral medical care.

According to the ADA, there has been growth in dental clinics with more than 20 employees while the number of clinics with less than 5 employees has declined over the years in the U.S. Key players are focusing on expanding their presence in emerging regions, such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, due to the rising oral care expenditure, and an increasing number of supportive government policies. Companies are investing and expanding in key emerging markets, such as Singapore, Australia, Japan, Brazil, China, and India.

Market Share Insights

CareStack raised funding of USD 22.5 million from Delta Dental of California, SteadView Capital, Accel Partners, F-Prime Capital, and Eight Roads. In 2019, the company received USD 28 million in funding from the same investor. January 2017: Henry Schein completed the acquisition of Dental Cremer S.A. With this acquisition, the company expanded its geographic presence and expanded its product portfolio.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global dental practice management software market include

Henry Schein, Inc.

Good Methods Global Inc.

Carestream Dental, LLC.

CD Nevco, LLC (Curve Dental)

Dentimax

Practice-Web, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.ow

Ace Dental Software

Datacon Dental Systems, Inc.

