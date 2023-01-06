Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Forecast Assessment Report Till 2030

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Industry Overview

The global drug discovery outsourcing market size was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

According to a survey conducted by Life Science Strategy Group of 120 clinical development decision-makers in the U. S., Europe, and China, industry professionals are undertaking major strategic changes to maintain their share in the unpredictable market scenario post the COVID-19 pandemic. The pharmaceutical industry has witnessed radical changes in the past two decades, in terms of a shift toward biologics, patent expiration, and unprecedented downsizing of internal discovery of big pharmaceuticals. All of this has accelerated the adoption of outsourcing activities.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market

Breaking down the different steps of drug discovery, such as hit confirmation, lead generation, lead optimization, and high-speed screening allows players to specialize in their core services. An estimated 75.0% to 80.0% of R&D spending in the biopharmaceutical industry can be outsourced, creating opportunities for Contract Research Organizations (CROs), which, in turn, is expected to boost the market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are partnering with manufacturing facilities in developing countries, which are backed by skilled manpower, low cost, and quality data. Cost-cutting, chasing innovation, gaining access to specialized knowledge and technology, and increasing speed and agility are some of the significant factors encouraging pharma companies to expand the level of outsourcing.

This, in return, is expected to increase competition among key players, leading to the emergence of various new startups across the hotspot regions, such as the U.S., China, India, South Korea, Singapore, and other southeast Asian countries.

However, on a brighter note, generous incentives are expected for pharmaceutical companies to invest in developing Infectious Diseases (ID) drugs and vaccines. Public health challenges in oncology, heart disease, and many other rare conditions still exist. For these, clinical research must go on. Here, CROs are expected to utilize their creativity to the fullest. With an urgent need for an effective vaccine/drug, companies are increasingly opting for outsourcing to enhance their clinical trials, which is expected to boost market growth for several years.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market – The global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market size was valued at USD 387.50 million in 2020 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.36% by 2028.

– The global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market size was valued at USD 387.50 million in 2020 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.36% by 2028. Surgical Simulation Market – The global surgical simulation market size was valued at USD 253 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Share Insights

July 2018: Syngene International Ltd., a leading CRO based in India, extended its R&D collaboration with Baxter Healthcare Corporation until 2024.

Syngene International Ltd., a leading CRO based in India, extended its R&D collaboration with Baxter Healthcare Corporation until 2024. March 2018: The company formed a multi-year agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to accelerate the discovery of new drug candidates. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down various drug discovery processes due to the halting of various clinical trials.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global drug discovery outsourcing market include

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

EVOTEC

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

GenScript

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Charles River

WuXi AppTec

Merck & Co., Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Dalton Pharma Services

Oncodesign

Jubilant Biosys

DiscoverX Corp.

QIAGEN

Eurofins SE

Syngene International Limited

Reddy Laboratories Ltd.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.

TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

Domainex Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.