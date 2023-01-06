Italy Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Expected Growth to 2030 to Guide Trends

Italy Water Soluble Fertilizer Industry Overview

The Italy water soluble fertilizer market size was valued at USD 479.2 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2030.

This is attributed to the growing agriculture industry in the country and rising awareness to provide proper nutrition to the food crops, thereby increasing their yield is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the country.

The country is one of the key agricultural countries in Europe with agri-food sector being the largest manufacturing sector in the country. Cereals and rice hold a significant share of the overall agri-food exports by the country. Cereals and grains require utmost care for ensuring high crop yields and generating maximum profitability for farmers.

According to the International Trade Administration, the agriculture sector is one of the key contributors to the economy of Italy, accounting for a share of 2.1% of the country’s GDP. The country ranks third in Europe in terms of agricultural productivity. Italy is a major exporter of rice in Europe. It also exports other crops such as olives, grapes, and tomatoes.

The value chain of the market includes raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users. Different types of water soluble fertilizers need different raw materials. Some of the raw materials required for the production process include urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, potassium chloride, potassium nitrate, monoammonium phosphate, and diammonium phosphate.

The stability index is a very crucial factor during the storage and application of raw materials for these products. In the case of water soluble fertilizers, nutrient concentration, nutrient presence, and the pH of the solution have a great influence on stability. For some less soluble materials, stability is greatly impacted by the temperature. Although some these products are in a dissolved state during production, the nutrient elements are supersaturated and crystallize whenever external conditions like temperature change.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Italy water soluble fertilizer market include

ICL

TIMAC AGRO

Akzo Nobel N.V.

ED & FMan

PAVONI & C SPA

Arpa Speciali

Valagro

Trade Corporation International

Biolchim SPA

Eurochem

URALCHEM JSC

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Haifa Negev technologies LTD

COMPO EXPERT

Agrium Inc.

MUGAVERO

Hydrofert

