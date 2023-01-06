Self-injection Devices Market Application, End-use and Country Outlook By 2030

Self-injection Devices Industry Overview

The global self-injection devices market size was estimated at USD 6.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising preference for self-administration of drugs, an increasing number of regulatory approvals, and usability advantages are anticipated to fuel the growth. Government support, favorable reimbursements, and technological advancements in self-injection devices are the major factors anticipated to augment the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the self-injection devices market as the requirement for self-injectable devices and mass vaccination witnessed a rise since the outbreak of the disease. As the number of COVID-19 cases increased across regions, the majority of the market players have invested in R&D activities and have started entering into agreements and partnerships with government organizations and other industry firms to develop self-injection devices for the disease.

The threat of getting exposed to COVID-19 has urged patients, particularly those suffering from chronic ailments to opt for self-administration of medication such as self-injection devices at home for easy use. Healthcare professionals are keeping healthcare properties free for COVID-19 victims and patients with a need for acute care. This has generated the demand for self-injection devices such as wearable injectors. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted market growth.

Needlestick injuries from contaminated needles are the main area of concern for the majority of healthcare providers. Injuries caused due to needle sticks are among the most serious threats. For example, injections are among the most common devices used for drug administration due to which healthcare workers are at a major risk of exposure to blood-borne pathogens that can occur accidentally. Hence, the increase in cases of needlestick injuries is anticipated to propel the demand for self-injection devices during the forecast period.

Self-injection technologies are relatively faster means of delivering drugs and allow improved reproducibility in comparison to invasive drug delivery technologies. These devices minimize the drug dosage requirement that ultimately translates into improved patient compliance, specifically among elder patients. Needle-free injectors such as jet injectors are effective and convenient and feature fewer hospital stays & overall healthcare costs and offer better patient compliance, and are easy to use in-home care settings. Hence, increasing advantages associated with self-injection devices are anticipated to foster overall market growth.

Market Share Insights

October 2021: Ypsomed introduced the world’s first autoinjector with integrated connectivity. It connects the SmartPilot, a networked reusable attachment to the YpsoMate autoinjector for incorporating the auto-injector into a digital therapy management system.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global self-injection devices market include

Amgen

Antares Pharma

Gerresheimer AG,

NuGen Medical Devices,

Pfizer, Inc.

SHL Medical AG

Ypsomed AG

BD

Haselmeier AG

Owen Mumford Ltd

