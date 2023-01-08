Global Sales of Compact Tractors Is Anticipated To Grow At A Sluggish CAGR of 3.3% by 2030 | Fact.MR

The global compact tractors market is anticipated to grow at a sluggish CAGR of 3.3%, with an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 4.2 billion during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Mechanization of the global agricultural sector is projected to burgeon the high uptake of compact tractors.

However, the market is unravelling with the pandemic hampering supply chains, compelling tractors’ manufacturing companies to either halt production or operate in reduced capacity. For instance, In April 2020, one of the leading compact tractors manufacturing company Kubota Corporation suspended all operations at its Georgia, US plant. This has annihilated demand for compact tractors in the first two quarters of 2020.

Prominent Key Players Of The Compact Tractors Market Survey Report:

Daedong Industrial Co., Ltd.

Tong Yang Moolsan (TYM)

CNH Industrial N.V.

Kubota Corporation

Deere & Company

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

AGCO Corporation

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

LS Mtron

Argo Tractors S.p.A.

Escorts Limited

Key Segments of the Compact Tractors Market