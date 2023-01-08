Worldwide Consumption of Ceramic Inks Is Anticipated To Increase At A High CAGR of 7.7% Over 2032

The global ceramic inks market is estimated to account for a valuation of US$ 2.34 billion in 2022. Worldwide consumption of ceramic inks is anticipated to increase at a high CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period and end up with a market size of US$ 4.93 billion by 2032-end.

Ceramic inks for food container printing are expected to account for a market revenue of US$ 954.6 million by the end of 2032.

Increasing urbanization and industrialization across the world have resulted in a rise in construction activities, and this is predicted to drive demand for ceramic inks over the coming years. Digital printing ceramic inks are anticipated to witness higher demand than analog printing ceramic inks owing to the increasing digitization of various industry verticals.