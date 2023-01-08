Worldwide Demand for X-Ray Tubes Is Anticipated To Increase At A CAGR of 4.5% Over 2027

As per a new Fact.MR survey, the global X-ray tubes market enjoys a valuation of US$ 2.8 billion at present and is projected to reach US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2027. Worldwide demand for X-ray tubes is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% over the next five years.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and heightened focus on healthcare are prominent factors that are expected to drive demand for medical diagnostic equipment across the world. Sales of X-ray tubes in the healthcare industry are predicted to rise faster at a CAGR of 5.5% across the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

X-ray tube manufacturers are anticipated to focus on expanding their business scope by increasing their sales potential.

In December 2021, Agfa, a leading name in the imaging industry, announced the launch of its new digital radiography room at RSNA 2021. The VALORY digital radiography (DR) room comes with a ceiling-suspended X-ray tube, choice of generator power, and Iodide detectors to form a reliable and cost-effective imaging solution.

Mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships are also expected to be highly popular among X-ray tube suppliers over the years to come.

In January 2022, Malvern Panalytical, a leading name in the X-ray tubes marketplace, announced the acquisition of Creoptix AG, a bioanalysis sensor organization. This acquisition will help Malvern Panalytical strengthen its business potential and expand its drug discovery capabilities.

In March 2022, Nordisk Røntgen Teknik A/S, a leading X-ray system manufacturer, was acquired by Canon Medical Systems Corporation. Canon Medical is expected to bolster its position in the European imaging market through this acquisition.

Key Companies Profiled:

Comet Group

Varex Imaging Corporation

Shimazdu Corporation

YXLON International

Hitachi Ltd.

Lafco India Scientific Industries

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Proto Manufacturing

Toshiba Electron Tubes & Devices Co. Ltd.

Oxford Instruments PLC

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Key Segments Covered in X-ray Tubes Industry Research

By Product Type : Rotating Anode Tubes Stationary X-ray Tubes

By End-user Industry : Manufacturing Food Healthcare Aerospace & Defense Other End-user Industries

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Questionnaire answered in the X-ray Tubes Market report include:

How the market for X-ray Tubes has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global X-ray Tubes on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the X-ray Tubes?

Why the consumption of X-ray Tubes highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

