Worldwide Consumption of Nutritional Yeast Is Predicted To Surge Ahead At A CAGR of 8.8% by 2032

The global nutritional yeast market accounts for US$ 428.1 million at present and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 999.5 million by the end of 2032. High market expansion is because worldwide consumption of nutritional yeast is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Nutritional Yeast Market Survey Report:

AB Mauri

Nutreco

Archer Daniels Midland

Lessafre Group

Cargill Incorporated

Associated British Food (ABF)

AB Vista

Alltech

Angel Yeast

Oriental Yeast

Key Segments Covered in Nutritional Yeast Industry Research

Nutritional Yeast Market by Product Type : Inactive Dry Yeast Fortified Nutritional Yeast Revivable Yeast

Nutritional Yeast Market by Nature : Organic Nutritional Yeast Conventional Nutritional Yeast

Nutritional Yeast Market by Form : Nutritional Yeast Powder Nutritional Yeast Flakes Nutritional Yeast Tablets Nutritional Yeast Capsules Others

Nutritional Yeast Market by Application : Food & Beverages Bakery & Confectionery Beverages Functional Foods Dietary Supplements Personal Care Animal Feed Others

Nutritional Yeast Market by Sales Channel : Online Sales of Nutritional Yeast Offline Sales of Nutritional Yeast Modern Trade Specialty Stores Departmental Stores Other Sales Channels

Nutritional yeast Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



