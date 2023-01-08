Sic & Gan Power Semiconductor In Power Module Technology Is Under Great Demand

In 2022, the market for SiC & GaN power semiconductors is anticipated to reach US$ 884 million. By 2032, the market for SiC & GaN power semiconductor devices is expected to exceed its current value of US$6,954 million. During the forecast period of 2022–2032, a phenomenal growth rate of 22.9% is predicted for the demand for these discrete electronic components.

In-depth market growth potential, a market synopsis in terms of volume and value, and well-liked business trends are all included in the SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor industry analysis study. In this study, a few modifications in the world’s demand were also looked at. The numerous aspects that contribute to the growth of the global SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor market are discussed in great length in this research analysis.

Why SiC Power Module Technology is under great demand?

Silicium carbide is the most frequently utilised material among those used in power module semiconductors. SiC’s capacity to lose only a little amount of energy when used in any power conversion process adds value to this feature. Since of the aforementioned benefit, more semiconductor buyers are drawn to this semiconductor because it lowers the cost of pricey cooling systems.

Considering the aforementioned trend, it is possible to predict that the demand for SiC semiconductors in power modules will increase by a factor of 3.5X. The exceptionally low switching loss of SiC power modules when used in devices like MOSFETs, EV chargers, and solar inverters is another noteworthy benefit. The chance for SiC semiconductor producers to broaden the market for their products will increase due to this technical dominance.

Key Companies Profiled

  • VisIC Technologies Ltd
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • GaN Systems Inc.
  • Exagan S.A.S
  • Cambridge Electronics
  • Avogy, Inc.
  • Vincotech GmbH
  • United Silicon Carbide Inc.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V.
  • Raytheon Company
  • Genesic semiconductor Inc
  • Transform, Inc.
  • Alpha & Omega Semiconductor
  • Renesas Electronics
  • SEMIKRON International GmbH
  • Danfoss A/S
  • Microsemi Corporation
  • Wolfspeed, Inc.
  • ROHM Semiconductor
  • Global Power Technologies Group
  • Fuji Electric Systems Co., Ltd
  • Infineon Technologies

SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor market report includes market size data as well as important market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats that are projected to influence the global market growth. According to the research assessment, geographic and business data will become increasingly important in the next years. This sector is also thoroughly described in the report, as is the documented progress during the anticipated timeframe.

Furthermore, the assessment considers the significance of a number of significant aspects that have lately been maintained in corporate compensation. The report investigates market segmentation as well as the numerous lucrative opportunities accessible. Multi-featured commodity offerings, according to the assessment, would have a big beneficial influence on the ‘SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor,’ adding significantly to market expansion throughout the predicted period.

What insights this research provides to readers?

  • SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor in detail.

SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor industry study shines because it makes effective use of well-known statistical tools and coherent models for the analysis and forecasting of market data. The document was created with consideration for companies of all sizes. The issue of time-consuming techniques for gathering market information is easily and swiftly solved by the SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor analysis report. With the help of this comprehensive market research report, the company may reach its maximum potential for growth. With the use of great research techniques and practice models, clients can learn about the best chances for market success.

 What are impelling reasons for buying this report?

  • Global SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market prognosis for the present and the future in both developed and developing markets
  • Both the market segment with the largest projected share and the market segment with the highest CAGR throughout the projection period
  • Countries and regions anticipated to experience the fastest development throughout the projected period
  • The most recent innovations, market shares, and tactics used by the leading market players
  • Adjustment of the Report
  • The report contains all of the segmentation seen above across all of the nations indicated.

SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market: Segmentation

  • By Material Type
    • SiC
    • GaN
  • By Component
    • SiC Power Modules
    • GaN Power Modules
    • Discrete SiC Power Devices
    • Discrete GaN Power Devices
  • By Application
    • Power Supplies
    • Wireless Charging
    • Power Storage
    • Hybrid and EV Components
    • HEV Charging Equipment
    • Motor Drives
    • PV Inverter
    • Traction Motor Components
    • Others

Key Questions Covered in the SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market Report

  • How key market players in the SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor market are maintaining their competitive advantage in the wake of globalization?
  • What changing market dynamics in the SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor market specify about the future opportunities for manufacturers?
  • How Covid-19 pandemic affected sales in the SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor market and what strategies are expected to recover from its impact?
  • What business tactics are gaining attention and influencing SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor market rivalry?

