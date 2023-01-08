Dublin, Ireland, 2023-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global outdoor power equipment market is estimated at USD 44.8 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 63.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032. An international Outdoor Power Equipment market survey study analyses the industry’s market while taking into account a number of variables important to the expansion of the company. Market research or secondary research is one of the best and quickest ways to gather information for the company in the current fast-paced sector.

The research assists in mapping brand recognition, the market environment, potential challenges in the future, industry trends, and consumer behavior in the industry, which ultimately leads to highly developed business plans. The Outdoor Power Equipment market research paper has been constructed by carefully considering a wide range of market characteristics while putting customer requirements at the center.

How Revival of Construction Industry will boost the Demand for Outdoor Power Equipment?

Between 2007 and 2009, the global construction industry experienced a severe recession that lowered property values and halted residential construction. The building sector has shown signs of improvement recently. Sales of outdoor power equipment are directly influenced by the number of residences.

According to Oxford Economics, the market for construction and development will more than double in size over the following ten years, growing at an exponential rate to reach a market size of USD 7 trillion in the near future, accounting for a significant 17.2% of GDP.

With a forecast annual growth rate of 4.1% CAGR over the following ten years, the Asia Pacific area will have the fastest growth in rising markets like India, Malaysia, and others. This is hardly surprising given the area’s tremendous population growth. The fastest building growth rates are anticipated to be in China and India throughout the ensuing ten years.

Key Companies Profiled

Husqvarna AB

Makita Corp

Honda Motors Co. Ltd

Briggs & Stratton Corp.

MTD Holdings Inc.

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG

CHERVON (China) Trading Co., Ltd

Techtronic Industries Ltd.

Yamabiko Corporation

Emak S.p.A.

Robert Bosch

AL-KO kober Group

STIGA S.p.A.

Ariens Company

The Toro Company

Deere & Company

Other Key Players

The SWOT analysis of the market and all CAGR estimates for the historic year 2022, base year 2022, and forecast period of 2022-2032 were used to compile the report’s list of market drivers and restraints. The research also highlights analyses of key actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as emerging technologies and corporate strategies. Additionally, the Outdoor Power Equipment market survey report is guaranteed to offer accurate market segmentation and business-enhancing insights.

Key Highlights

The report provides analysis of current global Outdoor Power Equipment market landscape.

The report explores the most likely scenarios of the pandemic that are going to impact the Outdoor Power Equipment industry in long-term.

The report does a detailed analysis studying how the global Outdoor Power Equipment market is changing.

The report looks at how the global Outdoor Power Equipment market is shifting, the target market which have biggest opportunities, and trends on horizon that may impact your business directly or indirectly.

The report highlights the key challenges, risk that you may face in near term as well as highlights opportunities.

The global Outdoor Power Equipment market study also includes granular segmentation by end-use, category, function, and geographic area, providing for a comprehensive examination of the whole market. Similarly, the market share of publications is determined by the Outdoor Power Equipment industry’s current and projected growth.

Also, the report profiles on the Outdoor Power Equipment industry products, sales, returns, market position, market structure, industry drivers, and major restraints in the business. The report determines the current rate of growth and future growth estimates of the Outdoor Power Equipment market, and influencing factors driving the growth of market in 2022. Moreover, the volume of goods sold in the time period of 2015 to 2020 and estimates of sales in the year 2022 to 2032 is determined in the report. The report details the revenue is generated in the Outdoor Power Equipment market in the past five years and market opportunities, and imminent threats for the market participants.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Equipment :- Outdoor Power Equipment for Lawn Care Outdoor Power Equipment for Trimmer Outdoor Power Equipment for Tree Care Outdoor Power Equipment for Leaf blower Outdoor Power Equipment for Snow Blower Outdoor Power Equipment for Maintenance Outdoor Power Equipment for HLE (Heavy Landscaping Equipment)

By Capability :- Self-Propelled Mower Riding Lawn Mower Automatic Lawn Mower Push Lawn Mower Others

By Fuel Type :- Diesel based Outdoor Power Equipment Electric Outdoor Power Equipment Battery Outdoor Power Equipment

By Price Range ($) :- 0-100 dollar Outdoor Power Equipment 100-400 dollar Outdoor Power Equipment 400 & Above

By Sales Channel :- Outdoor Power Equipment sales through Retail Outdoor Power Equipment sales through Distributor Outdoor Power Equipment sales through Online

By End-Use :- Outdoor Power Equipment for Residential use Outdoor Power Equipment for Commercial use Outdoor Power Equipment for Public Places



Key Questions Covered in the Outdoor Power Equipment Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market in 2022?

At what rate will sales in the global Outdoor Power Equipment Market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the Outdoor Power Equipment and in the artificial sweetener market?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global Outdoor Power Equipment Market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Outdoor Power Equipment Market during the forecast period?

