Worldwide Sales of Rig Control System Is Forecast To Top US$ 1.1 Billion by 2032 | Fact.MR Study

Worldwide sales of rig control systems are estimated to reach US$ 800.5 Mn in 2022. Looking ahead, the global rig control system market is forecast to top US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2032.

As per latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, rig control system consumption accounted for 2%-3% share of the global oil & gas service market value in 2021, with this share likely to go up to 5%-6% by the end of 2032.

Competition Landscape

Leading players are more focused on collaborating with national oil & gas companies, which provides several opportunities for continuous demand for rig control systems and their associated services. In addition, oil & gas service providers have the opportunity for capital expansion in South Asia & Oceania and East Asia due to continuous exploitation of unconventional reservoirs.

Prominent Key Players Of The Rig Control System Market Survey Report:

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes a GE Company

Halliburton

Rockwell Automation

Epiroc

Petrofac

Key Segments of Rig Control System Industry Survey

Rig Control System Market by Rig Type:

Onshore Rig Control Systems Drilling Rig Workover

Offshore Rig Control Systems Jack-ups Semi-submersible Drill-ships Others



Rig Control System Market by Technology:

Rig Control System Hardware

Rig Control System Software

Rig Control System Market by Application:

Rig Control Systems for Mining

Rig Control Systems for Oil & Gas Well Drilling

Rig Control Systems for Workover Operations

Others

Rig Control System Market by Region:

North America Rig Control System Market

Latin America Rig Control System Market

Europe Rig Control System Market

East Asia Rig Control System Market

South Asia & Oceania Rig Control System Market

MEA Rig Control System Market

Questionnaire answered in the Rig Control System Market report include:

How the market for Rig Control System has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Rig Control System on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Rig Control System?

Why the consumption of Rig Control System highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

