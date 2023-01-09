Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Is Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR of 4% by 2032

The critical infrastructure protection market has garnered a market value of US$ 137.8 Billion in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 204.2 Billion. Increasing stringent government regulations aiming at increasing the adoption of critical infrastructure protection (CIP) solutions have helped propel the growth of the market in various regions.

The growing threat of cyber-attacks and security breaches to physical systems is leading to the growing requirement to protect OT networks across the globe in the coming years, which is boosting the growth of the critical infrastructure protection market across the globe.