Worldwide Demand for Gummy Vitamins Is Anticipated To Increase At A CAGR of 4.8% by 2033

In 2023, the global gummy vitamins market is expected to account for a valuation of US$ 4.3 billion and further climb to US$ 6.9 billion by the end of 2033. Worldwide demand for gummy vitamins is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The world has witnessed a notable rise in chronic diseases and health issues among the general population in the past few years and this has led to a heightened focus on health and fitness. This trend is anticipated to significantly improve sales of gummy vitamins over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Prime gummy vitamin vendors are launching new products targeted towards specific consumer groups with more nutrients and benefits than regular vitamins and dietary supplements.

In June 2022, vitafusion, a leading American gummy vitamin company in collaboration with Tiffany Haddish introduced Multi + Immune Support, a 2-in-1 gummy vitamin that acts as a daily multivitamin and also has immune support vitamins. Another gummy vitamin product was also introduced that is targeted toward hair, skin, and nails.

In July 2022, Mankind Pharma, an Indian pharmaceutical organization announced the launch of its new set of vitamin gummies for children under the brand “Health OK”. The gummies are suitable for kids of age seven to teens of age seventeen and are designed to support normal growth and develop a healthy immune system.

Key Companies Profiled

Nestle SA

Zanon Vitamec Inc.

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Herbaland Naturals Inc.

Hero Nutritionals

Church & Dwight Inc.

Ernest Jackson

The Honest Company Inc.

Pharmavite LLC

Boscogen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.

Unilever PLC (OLLY)

Key Segments of Gummy Vitamins Industry Research

By Product Type : Single Vitamins Multivitamins Probiotic Vitamins

By Source Type : Animal-based Vitamin Gummies Plant-based Vitamin Gummies

By Customer Orientation : Men Women Children

By Source Type : Bottles & Jars Stand-up Pouches

By Sales Channel : Direct Sales Modern Trade Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Drug Stores/Pharmacies Online Retailers Other Sales Channels

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Gummy Vitamins Market report include:

How the market for Gummy Vitamins has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Gummy Vitamins on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Gummy Vitamins?

Why the consumption of Gummy Vitamins highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

