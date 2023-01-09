Demand For Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market Is Set To Grow At A Higher Pace Over The Medium- And Long-Run Forecast Period 2023-2033

Cryoprecipitate also known as cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor is an insoluble material that emerges from a solution after frozen plasma is defrosted between 1°C and 6°C. Rich in specific plasma proteins, such as fibrinogen, cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor is highly used for the treatment of dysfibrinogenaemia and fibrinogen deficiency, especially in the cases wherein there is clinical bleeding, trauma, or disseminated intravascular coagulation.

Cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor, which is derived from blood, is composed of moderately high concentration of clotting factor VIII, and is effective for muscle and joint bleeds, however, it is susceptible to viral contamination and is harder to store and administer.

Cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor can be made at local blood collection facilities, and its uses varies worldwide, depending on the availability of fibrinogen concentrate as a substitute treatment, and whether cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor is licensed for use in congenital or acquired fibrinogen disorders.

Cardiac surgery represents a notable proportion of cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor or cryoprecipitate use, owing to the current guidelines, which recommend adoption of near patient viscoelastic monitoring to guide fibrinogen replacement during cardiopulmonary bypass. However, there aren’t many studies to prove the effectiveness of cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor in the perioperative setting. According to the Patient Blood Management (PBM) guidelines, the routine use of cryoprecipitated antihemophilic factor is not advisable for critically ill patients with coagulopathy and in maternity patients with abnormal coagulation tests, who are not bleeding.

Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, indication, distribution channel and region.

Based on product type, the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market is segmented as:

Recombinant

Plasma Derived

Based on Indication, the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market is segmented as:

Hypofibrinoginamia

Von Williebrand Disease

Dysfibrinogenamia

Hemophilia A

Uremia

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market is segmented as:

Drug Stores

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Based on region, the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Middle-East & Africa

Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players in the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market are Grifols, Baxter International Inc, CSL Behring, RxList Inc, Haemostatix Ltd, Shire US Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Bio Products Laboratory Limited, Novo Nordisk Inc., BDI Pharma and OCTAPHARMA Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H. Technological advancement in already marketed products is the major trend emerging in the global Cryoprecipitated Antihemophilic Factor Market.

