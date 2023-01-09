Probiotics Market Growth Factors, Trends and Forecast Report to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 09, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Probiotics Industry Overview

The global probiotics market size was valued at USD 58.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The market is driven by the growing consumer inclination towards preventive healthcare in conjunction with the development of efficient probiotic strains. Probiotics, when consumed in adequate amounts, have desirable effects on the body, such as improved gut health and reduced intestinal inflammation. Probiotics play a great role in preventive healthcare as they prevent the occurrence of diseases by strengthening the immune system. Thus, rising awareness regarding preventive healthcare is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Preventive healthcare includes a healthy lifestyle and dietary choices that help prevent the occurrence of diseases. Awareness regarding preventive healthcare is on the rise due to various factors, such as increasing disposable income, improving the standard of living, and growth in the aging population. Easy availability of information pertaining to preventive healthcare on the internet is also contributing favorably to the rising awareness.

The market in the U.S. is characterized by the presence of demographic-specific probiotics, such as for geriatrics and genders. These niche markets have offered regional players the chance to adopt different strategies to enhance their product portfolio and maximize their resources. Excessive demand for probiotic-based food and beverage products and dietary supplements is expected to drive the U.S. market over the next few years.

Regulations pertaining to the use of probiotics in nutraceuticals, nutricosmetics, and dietary supplements, especially infant formulas, are extremely stringent in the U.S. and are expected to pose a challenge for the regional market players. This has resulted in stagnancy in the innovation in probiotic products for baby boomers. On the other hand, in 2016, 204 probiotic-based products for adults were launched in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a major spike in demand for immunity-boosting food products and supplements. Probiotics are well known for their immunity-boosting properties as they offer robust protection against gastrointestinal pathogens and also promote the production of natural antibodies in the body.

As per a survey conducted by Natural Marketing Institute in May 2020, probiotic consumption witnessed an exponential surge in 2020. The survey concludes that the number of U.S. consumers taking probiotics increased by 66%, Italy experienced a 188% increase in new users, whereas, China witnessed a 108% increase in probiotic users in May 2020 as compared to the previous 6 months. Thus, the rapid increase in probiotic consumers in 2020 significantly boosted the market growth.

Probiotics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global probiotics market on the basis of product, ingredient, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Probiotics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Probiotic Food & Beverages Probiotic Dietary Supplements Animal Feed Probiotics

Probiotics Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Bacteria Yeast

Probiotics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Human Probiotics Animal Probiotics

Probiotics Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Pharmacies/Drugstores Specialty Stores Online Stores Others

Probiotics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Probiotics market include

Arla Foods, Inc.

BioGaia AB

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Danone

Danisco A/S

General Mills Inc.

i-Health Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Kerry

Nestle S.A.

Probi

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

