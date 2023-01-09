Construction Adhesive Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 09, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Construction Adhesive Industry Overview

The global construction adhesive market size was valued at USD 9.65 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing investments in the infrastructure sector worldwide are likely to push the demand for construction adhesives during the forecast period. As per the United Nations’ report on infrastructure in 2021, increasing investments in the infrastructure segment can add 0.6% to the global GDP. This addition can be more in some countries, including the U.S. and Brazil where it is up to 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Emerging economies are expected to remain key markets for construction adhesives demand, as 60% of infrastructure investment is projected to be attracted by these countries.

Commercial construction is anticipated to remain a key driver for the long-term growth of the U.S. market. It accounted for over 34.0% of the revenue share in 2021 and is likely to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Adhesives are widely utilized in commercial and residential buildings for bonding insulation foams, plastics, wood-based panels, plasterboard panels, and other synthetic raw materials.

The non-residential sector spending remained low for the most part of 2021. Spending across offices, healthcare, educational, transportation, and commercial settings witnessed the largest y-o-y decline in July 2021. Overall spending declined by 11% in July 2021, compared to pre-pandemic levels. However, additional funding for infrastructure is likely to boost the spending over the next few years.

Regardless of the challenges associated with the supply chain, such as higher costs for raw materials and building materials, non-availability of materials, and lack of skilled labor, the residential sector in the country is likely to witness stable growth in the near future. The residential construction sector is mainly supported by strong demand for bigger houses, low mortgage rates, and low housing inventory in the U.S.

Infrastructure investments in the country are likely to boost the demand for adhesives over the coming years. In June 2021, the U.S. government announced a USD 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan to support the country’s economic growth. The plan makes investments in transportation, water management, broadband, telecommunications, energy, and more.

Construction Adhesive Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global construction adhesive market on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Acrylic Polyurethanes Polyvinyl Acetate Epoxy Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Water-based Solvent-based Reactive & others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Residential Commercial Industrial

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Construction Adhesive market include

H.B. Fuller

3M

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Bostik SA

Henkel AG

DAP Products, Inc.

