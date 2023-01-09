U.S. Vaginal Moisturizers and Lubricants Market is driven by Increasing Target Population

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Jan 09, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Vaginal Moisturizers And Lubricants Industry Overview

The U.S. vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market size was valued at USD 621.7 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.18% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Market growth can be attributed to growing awareness regarding sexual wellness and increasing prevalence of vaginal dryness. Open conversations around sexual health, coupled with reduced social stigma, is likely to fuel the market for vaginal moisturizers and lubricants over the forecast period.

The ongoing movement involving the LGBTQ+ community and the increasing acceptance is likely to increase the demand for various sexual wellness products. June is celebrated as Pride Month in the U.S., which is aimed at promoting equality and dignity coupled with increasing awareness. Women reaching menopause often face difficulty in having sexual intercourse due to thinning vaginal tissues and dryness owing to the lack of estrogen. Gel or liquid lubricants are often recommended for women with mild vaginal dryness.

A considerable number of young people are not aware of sexual health, which can increase the prevalence of STDs. According to the CDC, around 20.0 million new cases of STDs occur every year, and young people aged between 15 and 24 contribute to around half of them. Various social media movements, such as the third wave of feminism, are aimed at breaking taboos around sexual health and assisting in changing the general attitude towards sex. OTT platforms are launching several web series regarding sex education to increase awareness among teenagers and young adults. Over the past few years, the sexual wellness industry has shifted its focus toward women’s products.

The growth of the sexual wellness industry in the U.S. has encouraged a lot of indigenous brands to launch their products. There has been an increase in demand for wellness products that are vegan and/or cruelty-free, which is likely to drive the market. For instance, The Yes Yes Company Ltd. offers plant-based products. Its products do not contain any chemicals, parabens, or phthalate plasticizers, which is in line with ongoing trends in the beauty and wellness industry.

U.S. Vaginal Moisturizers and Lubricants Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market on the basis of distribution channel:

U.S. Vaginal Moisturizers And Lubricants Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Retail

Specialty Store

E-Commerce

Market Share Insights:

January 2020: Dare Bioscience and Bayer AG entered into an agreement pertaining to commercial rights to develop a hormone-free monthly contraceptive Ovaprene for the U.S. market.

October 2017: Searchlight Pharma made a financial partnership with Emerillon Capital and Fonds de solidarité FTQ and is expected to promote the growth of Searchlight Pharma.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. Vaginal Moisturizers and Lubricants Industry include

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Bayer AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

The Yes Yes Company Ltd.

Searchlight Pharma

KESSEL medintim GmbH

