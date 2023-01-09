Australia Steel Rebar Market Share, Stock and Sales Analysis Report 2030

Australia Steel Rebar Industry Overview

The Australia steel rebar market size was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Growth in non-residential construction is projected to remain a key driver for the regional steel rebar market. Additionally, expansion of engineering construction and growth in the residential construction sector are likely to support the steel rebar demand in the country.

Australia has strong infrastructure pipeline for the coming years, which is likely to act as a contributing factor for the market growth. Some of the projects in the pipeline include ACT Light Rail Stage 2, 2A and 2B, Adelaide Riverbank Arena, Arrowsmith Hydrogen Project, Asian Renewable Energy Hub, Ballarat Base Hospital Redevelopment, Bankstown Lidcombe Hospital, Barwon Heads Road Duplication, Battery of the Nation, and Beaches Link, among others.

In 2021, steel prices have increased sharply. It has increased from USD 900.8 per ton in 2020 to USD 1064.8 per ton in 2021. The market demand was low in 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This impacted the steel rebar prices, affecting its decline. With the re-opening of economy and industrial sectors, there was a rapid surge in construction activities, wherein the demand outpaced supply. This benefited the price action of steel rebars in 2021.

State programs associated with affordable housing such as The Big Housing Build are likely to drive the demand for steel rebars in the residential construction industry. The program intends to achieve the construction of around 1,100 and 5,000 new homes by 2021 and 2022 respectively. Overall, there are plans to construct 12,000 new dwellings at an investment of USD 5.3 billion under this program.

Market Share Insights

October 2021: The New South Wales government announced a Regional Housing Package worth USD 35 million.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Australia steel rebar market include

InfraBuild Pty Ltd.

NEUMANN STEEL PTY LTD

Best Bar

Australian Reinforcing Company

Duferco International Trading Holding Australia

Ausreo

Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Reozone

Southern Steel Group

Apex Steel

