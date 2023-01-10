Drilling Fluids Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 10, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Drilling Fluids Industry Overview

The global drilling fluids market size was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth is attributed to the rising requirement in the energy industry, which is expected to drive the global oil & gas market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, an increase in demand for crude oil and gas by various industrial sectors, such as power plants and transportation, has been driving the demand for oil and gas production globally. Rising concern toward handling solid wastes, spill containment, and collapsing boreholes is expected to bring new opportunities for the drilling oil market over the forecast period. The industry is also expected to witness a huge leap in demand for the product due to its usability in the industries where oil & gas play an essential role.

The growing offshore industry, mainly in the Persian Gulf, is expected to witness a huge growth in the drilling fluid market over the forecast period. However, the market growth is predicted to be hindered by the adverse environmental effect of drilling oil coupled with stringent government regulations. The demand for advanced drilling oil chemicals is anticipated to create immense opportunities due to their extensive utilization in horizontal drillings, like wells.

The crude oil price slump in 2014 & 2015 had a major impact on the oil & gas business, leading to the reductions in planned capital expenditure and the implementation of cost-cutting strategies. The oil & gas industry started implementing defensive strategies, which had a direct impact on the oil field service industry. The impact was very quick and deepening due to which many industries linked to oil & gas are facing a severe reduction in cash flow. The government has recently imposed strict restrictions on the use of drilling fluid due to its adverse effects on the environment.

Drilling Fluids Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global drilling fluids market report based on basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) Oil-based Synthetic-based Water-based Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) Onshore Offshore

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Drilling Fluids market include

Baker Hughes, Inc.

Halliburton, Inc.

Weatherford International

Schlumberger Limited

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Anchor Drilling Fluids USA, LLC

Tetra Technologies

Petrochem Performance Chemical Ltd. LLC

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corporation

International Drilling Fluids and Engineering Services (IDEC) Ltd

Flotek Industries, Inc.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Scomi Group Bhd

Catalyst LLC

