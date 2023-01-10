Fire Hydrant Dispenser Market Will Receive An Overwhelming Increase In Revenues By 2031

The global hydrant dispenser is anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031, driven by strong demand for air travel worldwide. At least 423 new airports are expected to be built worldwide, including 223 in the Asia-Pacific region and around 60 across Europe. This is supported by significant investments in new airport facilities and capacity expansion. Hydrant systems, which serve as a fast and efficient means of replenishment, are part of this modern infrastructure.

Download a sample copy of this report : — https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5951

Approximately 100 million new air passengers are added to the Asia-Pacific region each year. The BRICS nations are showing a pattern of growing urban populations looking for job opportunities, which is leading to an increase in air travel. To address this increase, governments are investing in the construction of new airports, which will push the demand for water cannons northward. For their ever-growing tourism sector, the GCC countries will also invest heavily in airport infrastructure in the coming years.

Demand for fire hydrant dispensers has declined marginally during the COVID-19 pandemic. The global aviation industry recorded a 55% decline in the last financial year. As a result, the purchasing power of the aviation industry has been reduced. As infrastructure construction has been halted around the world, the development and modernization of new airport infrastructure has suffered, leading to a decline in global demand for fire hydrants.

Share your requirements and get customized reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5851

Key points from the market study

The global fire hydrant dispenser is projected to add 1.7 times more value to its market by 2031.

In regards to mass flow, the demand for 850 GPM – 1050 GPM fire hydrant dispensers is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period.

North America is the consummate market with an expected value of approximately US$42.6 million in 2021 and is projected to inflate at an exciting CAGR of more than 4% through 2031.

Towable fire hose dispensers are believed to show a spry growth rate of over 5% CAGR, while self propelled fire hose dispensers are projected to grow 1.6x by 2031.

East Asia is set to unleash bronze growth of nearly 6% CAGR, due to rising middle-class households, rising per capita income, and skyrocketing investment in modern airport infrastructure.

Global air travel and the aircraft fleet are projected to double over the next decade, which will drive demand for fire hydrant dispensers across regions.

Access Expert Prepared Research Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5951

Key segments covered

mass flow < 450 GPM fire hydrant dispensers 450 GPM -850 GPM fire hydrant dispensers 850 GPM – 1050 GPM fire hydrant dispensers

Configuration Towable hydrant dispensers Self-propelled hydrant dispensers Truck mounted hydrant dispensers

Propulsion IC motor hydrant dispensers Electrically powered hydrant dispensers

Final user Commercial hydrant dispensers Helicopter hydrant dispensers Aircraft hydrant dispensers Military hydrant dispensers Helicopter hydrant dispensers Aircraft hydrant dispensers



For more information- https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/09/29/2524890/0/en/High-Replacement-Rate-of-Halogen-with-LEDs-Paving-Revenue-Generation- Opportunities-for-airfield-ground-lighting-suppliers-Fact-MR.html

Who we are:

Market research and consultancy agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us to make their most critical decisions. While our expert consultants use the latest technology to mine hard-to-find information, we believe our USP is the trust clients place in our expertise. Covering a broad spectrum: from automotive and industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, our coverage is extensive, but we make sure that even the more niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in the USA and in Dublin, Ireland. Headquarters based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Reach out to us with your goals and we will be a capable research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com