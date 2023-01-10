High Performance Polymers Is Projected To Expand At An Impressive CAGR Of Close To 8% From 2021 To 2031

Owing to these factors, demand over the long-term forecast period can be estimated by breaking the forecast timeline into three parts.

Moreover, an increase in demand for lightweight automotive parts coupled with government-mandated policies to reduce carbon footprint is projected to drive the market growth for high performance polymers in future.

High performance polymers mainly find their application in the automotive industry, as a replacement for traditional components. For example, powertrain system and engine components composed of high performance polymers increase the overall power output of engines with a significant reduction in high-level noises, vibrations and harness.

Additionally, the applicative properties of high performance polymers have made their use possible in weight reduction, engine-downsizing and reducing fuel consumption. Moreover, OEMs and automotive companies are coming up with innovative solutions to meet city regulations and customer expectations.

Additionally, companies are working on making safe and clean cars to enhance the mobility experience for consumers. For instance, Victrex a high performance polymers company has come up with a reliable hardware solution for autonomous and connected vehicles. These trends are expected to drive the growth of high performance polymers sales in the coming decade.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Type Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Polyphthalamide (PPA) Polyamide (PA) PA46 & PA4T Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCPs) Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Others (including Polyether Imide and Fluoropolymer)

By Application High Performance Polymers for Powertrains & Engines High Performance Polymers Electrical Components High Performance Polymers Interior & Exterior Furnishings High Performance Polymers Under-the-Hood Components High Performance Polymers Structural Components Others (including Tires)

By Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



