Hydrophobic Coatings: Asia-Pacific Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 5% Through 2032

Fact MR’s latest industry survey forecasts that hydrophobic coatings sales will swell with CAGR boosted through 2031 as chemical and materials sales gradually recover from the disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report aims to provide insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also includes recommendations to help organizations prepare for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographic analysis to enable market participants to plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales prospects in over 20 countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to help companies develop strategies for success going forward.

The report provides actionable and valuable Hydrophobic Coatings insights. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in different regions along with historical data and forecast of the market. The report also provides information on sales and demand of Hydrophobic Coatings across various industries and regions.

Fact.MR’s market study provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends driving the growth of the hydrophobic coatings market. This newly released report sheds light on key dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players related to production and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR provides a detailed analysis of the Hydrophobic CoatingsAccording to Fact.MR Hydrophobic Coatings Industry Analysis, the market is expected to register revenue of over 10,000 tons in 2021 and grow to over 13,000 tons by 2031 at a CAGR of over 5% .

The market is driven by increasing demand from end-use industries, especially automotive, due to the greatly improved properties of hydrophobic coatings. The Asia Pacific region is a major contributor in the global hydrophobic coatings market, accounting for approximately 33% of the total revenue of the market in 2021.

Key Market Segments Covered in Hydrophobic Coatings Industry Analysis

classification Hydrophobic metal coatings Hydrophobic glass coatings Hydrophobic concrete coatings Hydrophobic polymer coatings

application Hydrophobic coatings for automobiles Aerospace hydrophobic coatings Medical hydrophobic coatings Hydrophobic coatings for buildings and construction Marine hydrophobic coatings Hydrophobic coatings for textiles



competitive landscape

Fact.MR’s Hydrophobic Coatings industry research includes the profiles of major manufacturers such as BASF SE, 3M, PPG Industries, Abrisa Technologies, Advanced Industrial Coatings, NEI Corporation, Prelco, Nippon Paint, Aculon and Drywired.

In 2017, NBD Nanotechnologies launched a new coating solution, InvisiPrint, that renders fingerprints invisible on metal and glass surfaces. The product will help manufacturers meet consumer demand for a solution that reduces the appearance of fingerprints on electronic displays, vehicle interiors, bathroom fixtures and kitchen appliances. InvisiPrint is a coating that is both oleophilic and hydrophobic in nature.

In July 2018, GKN Aerospace introduced a new hydrophobic coating for cockpit glass at its Transparency Center of Excellence in Garden Grove, California. Rain repellency during flight/ground activity is achieved through a durable surface treatment that greatly improves resistance to surface abrasion.

In March 2018, NEI Corporation introduced UV-Protect (UVP) technology to develop enhanced versions of their successful NANOMYTE® coating products to deliver unique properties in coatings with unmatched durability. Hydrophobic, oleophobic, self-healing, anti-fog, anti-scratch, anti-icing, self-cleaning and anti-corrosive are all features of the NANOMYTE® line of surface treatments and protective coatings.

Important insights from the market study

Sales of hydrophobic coatings are expected to reach 14,000 tons by 2031

The US market is estimated to sell 2.9 thousand tons in 2021

Competitive intelligence from leading manufacturers and distributors illuminates the competitive scenario in all regions.

The concrete segment, under classification, is expected to register over 4% CAGR by 2031

Sales of 2,000 tons are forecast for the Asia-Pacific market by 2031

“Hydrophobic coatings are used in a variety of industries including construction, aerospace, automotive and medical. The market will grow steadily over the years as the construction and automotive industries in developing countries ramp up production in tandem with the expansion and growth of various sectors,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

More valuable insights into Hydrophobic Coatings

Fact.MR offers in its new report an unbiased Hydrophobic Coatings analysis, Hydrophobic Coatings sales and demand and analyzes forecast statistics to 2019 and beyond. The study shows growth forecasts based on various criteria.

