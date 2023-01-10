Global Sales of garlic is likely to Experience a CAGR Exceeding 5% by 2031

Garlic Market By Product Type (Hard Neck Garlic, Soft Neck Garlic), By Form (Fresh Garlic, Dehydrated Garlic, Frozen Garlic,Preserved/Canned Garlic), By Application – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global garlic market projects that the market is likely to experience a CAGR exceeding 5% during the 2021-2031 forecast period. The market is projected to bring in US$ 19.5 Bn in revenue by the end of 2022. Prominent manufacturers are experimenting with multiple garlic formats- including pastes, powder and fresh forms respectively. High preference for black garlic is spurring countless product innovations, broadening overall market growth prospects for the future.

Competitive Landscape

The global garlic market is highly competitive in nature. The global reach of well-established market players and high capital investment for entering the market has created barriers for new market players.

Leading market players are focusing their efforts on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the global market and are adopting strategies like acquisitions and mergers.

For instance, the Garlic Company provides premium quality California garlic to food service, industrial, and retail customers. Offering pack types in the fresh whole bulb, peeled, diced, pureed, or frozen form, the company delivers the consistent, delicious flavor of California garlic to everyone’s favorite foods.

In January 2021, Frontenac acquired Monterey Bay Spice Company- a processor and distributor of botanicals, herbs, teas, essential oils, seasonings and spices. This acquisition will help Frontenac expand its outreach in the global food & beverage industry

Key Companies Profiled:

Italian Rose Garlic Products Inc.

The Garlic Company LLC

California Garlic Company

Mcfadden Farm

Mr. Lucky

Monterey Bay Spice Company Inc.

Filaree Garlic Farm

Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd

Atmiya International

South West Garlic Farm

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Hard Neck Soft Neck

By Form Fresh Dehydrated Frozen Preserved/Canned

Application Culinary Applications Soups, Sauces and Dressings Snacks & Convenience Foods Bakery Products Fast Food Restaurant Chains Meat & Poultry Products Other Applications

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Questionnaire answered in the Garlic Industry report include:

How the industry for Garlic has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Garlic on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Garlic?

Why the consumption of Garlic highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

