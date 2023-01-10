Demand for Canned Salmon Industry Is Expect To Surge At An Impressive 6.8% CAGR Through 2031

Posted on 2023-01-10 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

latest research from Fact.MR on the canned salmon business. global sales were US$ 4.5 billion in 2021 and are projected to increase at a lucrative CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 8.6 billion in 2031.

A change in consumers’ eating habits has been brought about by a change in lifestyle and an increase in the number of people who are working. Processed foods that are easy to consume, store, and include nutrients that are excellent for health are becoming more and more popular with consumers, such as canned salmon.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample Of This Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6862

Prominent Key Players Of The Canned Salmon Market Survey Report:

  • Thai Union Group Public Company Limited
  • Maruha Nichiro Corporation
  • Tassal Group Limited
  • Bumble Bee Seafoods L.L.C
  • Princes Group Limited.
  • Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading
  • Mogster Group
  • Marine Harvest
  • Thai Frozen Products Company
  • Sajo Industries
  • Austevoll Seafood ASA
  • Dong Won Fisheries
  • Labeyrie Fine Foods
  • Others

Key Segments Covered in Canned Salmon Industry Research

  • By Source
    • Wild Canned Salmon
    • Farmed Canned Salmon
  • By Species
    • Atlantic Canned Salmon
    • Pacific Canned Salmon
      • Pink
      • Sockeye
      • Coho
      • Chum
      • Chinook
  • By Form
    • Skinless Boneless
    • Chunks
    • Fillets
  • By Category
    • Smoked Fish- In Oil/ Deep Fried
    • Smoked Fish- Steamed
    • Conventional/ Traditional
  • By Sales Channel
    • Direct Sales of Canned Salmon
    • Indirect Sales of Canned Salmon
      • Modern Trade
      • Convenience Stores
      • Specialty Food Stores
      • Wholesale Stores
      • Discount Stores
      • Online Retail
      • Other Retail Formats

Need More Information On Our Reporting Methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6862

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The U.S. is estimated to account for 61.8% of the North American market in 2021, supported by increase in manufacturing units of canned salmon.
  • According to Fact.MR’s analysis, Japan is estimated to account for 41.2% of the East Asian market share in 2021, supported by increase in the consumption of seafood.
  • Russia is a high potential market in Europe, accounting for 21.5% market share in 2021, supported by the popularity of plant-based seafood.
  • Wild source of canned salmon will hold nearly 67% of the market in 2021, on the back of increase in demand for protein-rich food.
  • Pacific species of canned salmon reflect around 82% market share, owing to increase in the demand for pink and sockeye canned salmon.

“Key players are focusing on product innovation to increase their offerings through the addition of distinct flavors in canned salmon as per the consumption trends of regions,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Who is Winning?

With more consumers becoming health-conscious and demanding seafood products, the need for canned salmon is constantly rising. Consumers’ hectic schedules have increased demand for ready-to-consume seafood products that provide various nutritional benefits.

To sustain in the rising competition in the canned salmon market, manufacturers are focused on product innovation. Key players are also concentrating on implementing cutting-edge technology that will allow them to retain high-quality standards of canned salmon.

Full Access to this Report Is Available:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6862

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution