Demand for Canned Salmon Industry Is Expect To Surge At An Impressive 6.8% CAGR Through 2031

latest research from Fact.MR on the canned salmon business. global sales were US$ 4.5 billion in 2021 and are projected to increase at a lucrative CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 8.6 billion in 2031.

A change in consumers’ eating habits has been brought about by a change in lifestyle and an increase in the number of people who are working. Processed foods that are easy to consume, store, and include nutrients that are excellent for health are becoming more and more popular with consumers, such as canned salmon.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample Of This Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6862

Prominent Key Players Of The Canned Salmon Market Survey Report:

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Tassal Group Limited

Bumble Bee Seafoods L.L.C

Princes Group Limited.

Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading

Mogster Group

Marine Harvest

Thai Frozen Products Company

Sajo Industries

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Dong Won Fisheries

Labeyrie Fine Foods

Others

Key Segments Covered in Canned Salmon Industry Research

By Source Wild Canned Salmon Farmed Canned Salmon

By Species Atlantic Canned Salmon Pacific Canned Salmon Pink Sockeye Coho Chum Chinook

By Form Skinless Boneless Chunks Fillets

By Category Smoked Fish- In Oil/ Deep Fried Smoked Fish- Steamed Conventional/ Traditional

By Sales Channel Direct Sales of Canned Salmon Indirect Sales of Canned Salmon Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Other Retail Formats



Need More Information On Our Reporting Methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6862

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for 61.8% of the North American market in 2021, supported by increase in manufacturing units of canned salmon.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, Japan is estimated to account for 41.2% of the East Asian market share in 2021, supported by increase in the consumption of seafood.

Russia is a high potential market in Europe, accounting for 21.5% market share in 2021, supported by the popularity of plant-based seafood.

Wild source of canned salmon will hold nearly 67% of the market in 2021, on the back of increase in demand for protein-rich food.

Pacific species of canned salmon reflect around 82% market share, owing to increase in the demand for pink and sockeye canned salmon.

“Key players are focusing on product innovation to increase their offerings through the addition of distinct flavors in canned salmon as per the consumption trends of regions,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Who is Winning?

With more consumers becoming health-conscious and demanding seafood products, the need for canned salmon is constantly rising. Consumers’ hectic schedules have increased demand for ready-to-consume seafood products that provide various nutritional benefits.

To sustain in the rising competition in the canned salmon market, manufacturers are focused on product innovation. Key players are also concentrating on implementing cutting-edge technology that will allow them to retain high-quality standards of canned salmon.

Full Access to this Report Is Available:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6862

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com