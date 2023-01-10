Global Sales of Window Films Is Anticipate To Register A Positive CAGR of 5.5% by 2032 | Fact.MR Study

The global market for window films reached a valuation of around US$ 11.5 Bn in 2021 and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% to top US$ 22 Bn by 2032. Demand for the sun-type segment is high and is set to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% across the assessment period of 2022 to 2032.

The window films intelligence study has a detailed account of the global market landscape and aids readers to make informed business decisions. The APAC market is expected to exhibit expansion at a CAGR of more than 6% through 2032.

Competitive Landscape

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players. Market players are concentrating on product launches to broaden their market footprints.

  • In November 2021, Suntuitive® Dynamic Glass released the Suntuitive MonoLite product, a dynamic glass, laced with intelligent window films. Suntuitive MonoLite is versatile in its applications and can be deployed in new, as well as, old infrastructure.
  • Glassware Sun Control Ltd. runs pilot plants for film manufacturing, UV curing, Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC), and Environmental Test Chambers to enhance and develop new products.
  • In February 2020, Saint Gobain issued a press release informing its stakeholders that window films and dynamic glass from their product portfolio were used in the new Tottenham stadium in the UK and the Academy of Museum of Motion Pictures in LA, California.

Key Companies Profiled

  • 3M
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • American Standard Window Film
  • Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (Solar Gard)
  • Madico, Inc.
  • Toray Plastics (America), Inc.
  • Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd. (Avery Dennison Israel Ltd.)
  • Johnson Window Films, Inc.
  • Armolan Window Films
  • Garware Sun Control
  • Reflective Window Films

Window Films Market Report Scope:

  • Product Type
    • Sun Control
    • Decorative
    • Security & Safety
    • Privacy
    • Polyurethane
  • Application
    • Automotive
    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Marine
    • Others
  • Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Window Films Market report provide to the readers?

  • Window Films fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Window Films player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Window Films in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Window Films.

The report covers following Window Films Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Window Films market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Window Films
  • Latest industry Analysis on Window Films Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Window Films Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Window Films demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Window Films major players
  • Window Films Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Window Films demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Window Films Market report include:

  • How the market for Window Films has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Window Films on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Window Films?
  • Why the consumption of Window Films highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

