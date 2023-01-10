Sales of Packaged Fresh Fruits Is Expected To Witness A Prominent Growth Rate At A CAGR of 5.5% Through 2031

The global packaged fresh fruits market accounted for US$ 11.6 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent growth rate at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2031. Since pineapples have a wide variety of uses, packaged pineapples hold a high market share of more than 21%. Overall, the packaged fresh fruits market is set to expand 1.7X over the next ten years.

Sales of packaged fresh fruits are projected to further grow at a significant CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, mainly driven by the versatility offered by packaged fresh fruits for different uses.

Competition Landscape: Top Packaged Fresh Fruits Companies

Top producers of packaged fresh fruits are focusing on offering products with various claims. Modern consumers are more likely to want to know where their products come from. Rapid urbanization and literacy have resulted in a more informed consumer than ever before.

The need to understand each product processing step and every additive used to provide the claimed quality is a direct result of the rising rate of disease prevalence among consumers and how they are attempting to prevent such occurrences. All of this is motivated by modern consumers’ desire for transparency and traceability in the foods that they consume.

In 2021, In July 2021, Dole Packaged Foods LLC launched two functional product lines: DOLE Essentials and DOLE Fruitify. Adding to the brand’s popular portfolio of Fruit Bowls, DOLE Essentials delivers a highly sophisticated and functional snack option for consumers, such as pineapples, mandarin oranges, and mixed fruits.

In August 2021, Del Monte Foods, Inc. announced a new snacking innovation – Del Monte Fruit Infusions. This new line of products incorporates delicious fruit chunks infused with antioxidants. These snacks offer a smart and convenient snacking solution.

Key Companies Profiled :

Great Value

Dole Foods

Del Monte

Kirkland Signature

Kroger

Simple Truth

Crunch Pak

Chiquita Bites

Kitchen 22

POM

Sundia True Fruit

Juicy Gems

Others

Sales of Packaged Fresh Fruits

Packaged fresh fruits are becoming increasingly popular as consumers look for convenient and healthy snack options. Sales of packaged fresh fruits have grown steadily over the past few years, driven by the increasing demand for healthy snacks and the convenience of pre–packaged fruits. Consumers are also increasingly looking for organic and locally sourced produce, which has further boosted sales of packaged fresh fruits. The availability of a wide variety of packaged fresh fruits, including exotic varieties, has also contributed to the growth in sales. Additionally, the growing popularity of meal delivery services has made it easier for consumers to purchase pre–packaged fruits.

Segments Covered in Packaged Fresh Fruits Industry Survey

By Variety Apples Bananas Peaches Grapefruit Mangoes Oranges Kiwi Lemons Pineapples Pomegranates

By Nature Organic Packaged Fresh Fruits Natural Packaged Fresh Fruits Conventional Packaged Fresh Fruits

By Distribution Channel HoReCa Retail Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Wholesale Stores Grocery Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Others



What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Packaged Fresh Fruits market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Packaged Fresh Fruits market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Packaged Fresh Fruits market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Packaged Fresh Fruits market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Packaged Fresh Fruits market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Packaged Fresh Fruits market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Packaged Fresh Fruits market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Packaged Fresh Fruits market. Leverage: The Packaged Fresh Fruits market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Packaged Fresh Fruits market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Packaged Fresh Fruits market.

