Thermal Ceramics By Material To Grow To Usd 3 Billion By 2031

The global thermal ceramics is poised to surpass the $6 billion mark by 2031 and grow at approximately 7% CAGR, according to the latest findings from consulting firm Fact.MR. According to Fact.MR’s report, demand for thermal ceramics is largely being supported by widespread acceptance in the manufacturing industry, along with an increased push for renewable energy generation in leading economies.

By 2020, the landscape expanded significantly, reaching nearly $4 billion. As the COVID-19 pandemic took precedence, the global manufacturing landscape contracted amid mandatory lockdowns to curb the spread of infection. As a result, sales of thermoceramics collapsed significantly in the first half of 2020.

However, production levels have picked up again since the fourth quarter of 2020 as the flattening of infection curves prompted major economies to resume local manufacturing activities, thus sustaining market growth. Widespread adoption is also expected in the automotive sector as the rising popularity of electric vehicles gathers momentum as the need for cleaner fuels increases. The global EV market is expected to record nearly 50 million units sold by 2030, opening lucrative growth opportunities for market participants.

Thermal Ceramics Market – Scope of the Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the thermal ceramics offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently driving the growth of the market. This report explains key dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players associated with the Thermal Ceramics offering.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Thermal Ceramics market during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution and supply chain analysis in the regional markets.

A list of well-known companies that produce thermal ceramics, along with their product portfolios, increases the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive landscape:

Some well known thermal ceramics manufacturers are BNZ Materials Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd., Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Pyrotek Inc. and Unifrax LLC. These players are mainly focused on launching new product lines for multiple end-use industries, as well as on collaborations and acquisitions.

As of August 2020, Unifrax LLC has marine approvals for its fire resistant divisions in Germany and the UK. This is particularly true of its lightweight FyreWrap® LT marine blanket, which provides vessels with structural insulation.

Similarly, Ibiden Co. Ltd offers its range of High Temperature Ceramic Fiber Insulation Wool which features light weight and flexibility as thermal insulators and heat resistant material. In addition, these are very environmentally friendly and non-carcinogenic.

Main market segments covered:

