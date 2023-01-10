Electroceramics Is Expected To Continue Growing, Albeit Moderately, Reaching Over $11 Billion By 2031

Fact MR’s latest industry survey forecasts that sales of electroceramics will swell with CAGR boosted through 2031 as sales of chemicals and materials gradually recover from the disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report aims to provide insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also includes recommendations to help organizations prepare for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographic analysis to enable market participants to plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales prospects in over 20 countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to help companies develop strategies for success going forward.

The report provides actionable and valuable Electro Ceramics insights. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in different regions along with historical data and forecast of the market. The report also provides information related to sales and demand of Electro Ceramics in various industries and regions.

Key market segments covered

application Electroceramics for capacitors Electroceramics for data storage devices Electroceramics for optoelectric devices Electroceramics for actuators & sensors Electroceramics for other applications

material Electroceramics made of titanate Zirconate electroceramics Aluminum oxide electroceramics Different material type Electroceramic

Product Type Dielectric Electroceramics Conductive electroceramics Piezoelectric electroceramics Magnetic Electroceramics Other product type Electroceramics



Important insights from the market study

By product type, sales of piezoelectric electroceramics are projected to grow over 3% CAGR by 2031

Demand for Dielectric Electroceramics is expected to exceed USD 4 billion by the end of the forecast period

By application, capacitors account for a majority of electroceramics demand, exceeding a CAGR of 4%

Alumina electroceramics projected to account for more than 2 in 5 sales by 2031

Sales of electroceramics surpassed $2 billion in the US in 2020 amid widespread adoption of data storage devices

Comprehensive 5G infrastructure deployment to increase China’s revenue share to over US$2 billion

India, Australia and South Korea together are projected to account for over $1 billion by 2031

“The accelerating pace of digitization is revolutionizing data assimilation and connectivity trends, prompting companies to purchase high-capacity servers and supercomputers, fueling demand for electroceramics,” notes an analyst at Fact.MR.

competitive landscape

The prominent expansion strategies of the most important players in electroceramics include product launches, acquisitions, partnerships and cooperations, official approvals and securing patents. Some notable developments are:

In May 2017 , CeramTec GmbH acquired Morgan Advanced Materials’ UK electro-ceramics business, consisting of two manufacturing sites in Ruabon and Southampton, for an enterprise value of US$65m ( £47m ).

, CeramTec GmbH acquired Morgan Advanced Materials’ UK electro-ceramics business, consisting of two manufacturing sites in Ruabon and Southampton, for an enterprise value ( ). In February 2021 , CTS Corporation was awarded over $1.5 million by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) in the United States for the development of next-generation single-crystal piezoelectric materials. This funding will help the company improve the production of electroceramics for multiple applications

More valuable insights into the Electroceramics market

