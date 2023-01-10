Electronics And Electroceramics Sales Forecast Is Estimated At Almost 5% Cagr By 2031

According to a recent study by consulting firm Fact.MR, the global electronics and electroceramics market is expected to reach nearly $15 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of around 5%. The market is likely to be stimulated by robust developments in global consumer electronics and medical device manufacturing in recent years.

According to the study, sales of electronics and electroceramics have grown by about 4% CAGR in recent years. Adjusted for the recessionary downturns caused by COVID-19, the market surpassed $10 billion in 2020. Fiscal 2021 forecast projects the landscape to reach nearly $12 billion by the end of 2021. Emerging markets in the Asian region, particularly China and India, are likely to offer credible expansion opportunities for key manufacturers.

Consumer electronics sales across China exceeded US$400 billion in 2020, with general estimates suggesting that this accounts for more than a third of global consumer electronics production. Similarly, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics industry is expected to surpass US$21 billion by 2025, according to IBEF. Also, the value of manufacturing medical equipment in India is US$7 million while in China it is nearly US$100 billion.

Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market – Scope of the Report:

A recent Fact.MR study on the Electronics and Electroceramics Market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends currently driving the growth of the market. This report explains key dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for major market players along with key stakeholders and emerging players connected to the Electronics and Electroceramics supply.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Electronics and Electroceramics market during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution and supply chain analysis in the regional markets.

A list of well-known companies producing electronics and electroceramics, together with their product portfolios, increases the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive landscape:

Ceradyne Inc., CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd. and Rauschert Steinbach GmbH are some prominent players in the electronics industry and electroceramics landscape.

In February 2021, Kyocera Corporation introduced a new series of 0.5mm pitch board-to-board floating connectors for high-speed data transmission of GBPS 16, suitable for automotive applications, for smart cars, EVs ADAS and AD.

In February 2020, NGK Spark Plug Co.Ltd established. and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS) CECYLLS Co. Ltd., a joint venture company to manufacture and sell cylindrical cell stacks for solid oxide fuel cells.

Market segments covered in the study:

stop using it household appliances power grids medical devices mobile phones other end uses

material Alumina Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Titanate electronics and electrical ceramics Zirconium oxide electronics and electrical ceramics silicon dioxide electronics and electric ceramics Other Materials Electronics and Electrical Ceramics



